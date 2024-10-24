Cyclones Announce Rudy Hodgson as PR & Broadcasting Coordinator

October 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have announced Rudy Hodgson as the team's new Public Relations and Broadcasting Coordinator for the 2024-25 ECHL season. Hodgson follows Dana Grey, who departs from the Cyclones to join the Rockford IceHogs in the AHL as their Manager of Communications & Broadcasting.

"I am thrilled to be the next voice of Cincinnati Cyclones hockey and join a list of talented individuals that have worn the headset before me," Hodgson said. "I've heard nothing but amazing things about the Cyclones, their fans, and the Queen City. I really look forward to calling Cincinnati home, and thank the organization for trusting me with this amazing opportunity."

Hodgson, 24, joins the Cyclones following five seasons with MLS side, Chicago Fire FC, where he served as the team's Apple TV digital host and Communications Coordinator. Additionally, Hodgson was the play-by-play voice for the DePaul University men's hockey team, and has broadcasting experience on ESPN+, ACC Network X, and the SHL Network.

"I am excited to turn the Cyclones mic over to Rudy," said Cyclones Vice President and General Manager Kristin Ropp. "He definitely is hitting the ground running, but I love his game call and his content work is fantastic. I'm excited to see all that he brings to our team."

A native of Los Angeles, Calif., Hodgson graduated from DePaul University in 2022 following his tenure as lead play-by-play announcer and general manager at Radio DePaul Sports. Prior to graduation, the California native held roles with FOX Sports and Marquee Sports Network, the broadcasting home of the Chicago Cubs.

Hodgson will make his broadcasting debut with the Cyclones on Friday, Oct. 25 when the Cyclones are in Fort Wayne and will make his home debut the following evening as the Cyclones open their home slate against the Indy Fuel. All matches will be broadcast on FloHockey, or on the Cyclones Radio Network. Tickets for Cincinnati's home opener vs. Indy can be purchased.

