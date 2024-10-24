Bison Claim First Franchise Victory

October 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Bloomington Bison defeated the Iowa Heartlanders to register the first victory in franchise history by a score of 4-2 at the Xtream Arena on Thursday night.

The first period saw no scoring with the Heartlanders outshooting the Bison 8-6 in the opening 20 minutes.

42 seconds into the period two, Jackson Leppard scored on a two-on-one to break open the scoring. His first of the season was assisted by Brett Budgell and Jonny Evans. 2:07 into the period, Jake Murray was whistled on a tripping call for the game's first infraction. Iowa would capitalize with a Will Calverley goal on a sharp angle. His second of the season was assisted by Matthew Sop and Jack O'Brien. At 4:07, Budgell scored his first of the season on a rebound opportunity to regain the one-goal lead. The initial shot came from Leppard and Connor Lockhart also assisted. The goal was scored on transition after a dazzling Mark Sinclair save. With 6:14 remaining in the second, the Heartlanders tied the game at two after a turnover at the Bloomington blue line. Dakota Raabe collected a pass atop the crease from Sop to beat Sinclair. The scoring would shift to the Bison favor once more on a goal from Danny Katic with 2:41 left. The forward scored his first of the season on a one-timer from Sahil Panwar. The period closed with Bloomington holding a 3-2 lead but outshot in the stanza by a 14-13 mark.

The third period showcased three penalties in the first 2:40 with emotions beginning to accelerate. The Bison controlled their 3-2 lead throughout the period and dominated in shots by a 13-6 margin. In the closing minutes, Iowa pulled their netminder for an extra attacker to tie the game. Bloomington thrashed the plans with an empty net tally from Katic for his second of the game. Murray and Thomas Stewart assisted to conclude the scoring and seal the first victory for the franchise.

Sinclair collected the victory with 26 saves on 28 shots. William Rousseau took the loss for Iowa stopping 28 shots on 31 attempts. The Bison power play was held scoreless on one attempt while the penalty kill converted one of two chances.

