Nodler Scores in Pro-Debut in Loss to Idaho
October 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
Boise, ID - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Idaho Steelheads in the first game out of three at Idaho Central Arena with a final score of 5-2.
How it Happened:
On the attack to start the game was the "16-17-18" line; Tyler Spezia, Trenton Bliss, and Brandon Hawkins. Protecting the blue line was Chaz Reddekopp and Colin Swoyer, and Jan Bednar manned the net.
Idaho got off to a hot start scoring two goals in the first, one by Hank Crone at 7:17 and the second by Connor MacEachern at 12:06.
Walleye responded with a wrap-around goal by Trenton Bliss at 15:48 to put the Walleye on the board and make it a one-goal game. Colin Swoyer and Brandon Hawkins tallied assists on the goal.
Early in the second, Idaho tallied another by Thomas Caron on the power-play. Later in the period, after another Walleye penalty, Idaho capitalized on the man-advantage for the second time with a goal from Brendan Hoffmann, giving them a three-goal lead.
The Walleye responded shortly after, after a shot by Casey Dornbach was tipped in by Josh Nodler. This was Nodler's first goal of the season in his pro hockey debut.
Idaho responded yet again, restoring their three-goal lead.
Through a scoreless third period, Toledo led Idaho 13-6 in shots on goal. Despite plenty of chances, the Walleye were unable to capitalize on the scoring opportunities, they finished the game with a 43-27 shots on goal advantage.
Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:
IDH - H. Crone (2G, 1A)
IDH - B. Kraws (41 SVS)
IDH - A. White (3A)
What's Next:
The Walleye will remain in Idaho for the final two games of the series. Game Ã¢..." will be Friday, October 25. Puck drop will be at 9:10 p.m. EST
