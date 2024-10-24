Nodler Scores in Pro-Debut in Loss to Idaho

October 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Boise, ID - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Idaho Steelheads in the first game out of three at Idaho Central Arena with a final score of 5-2.

How it Happened:

On the attack to start the game was the "16-17-18" line; Tyler Spezia, Trenton Bliss, and Brandon Hawkins. Protecting the blue line was Chaz Reddekopp and Colin Swoyer, and Jan Bednar manned the net.

Idaho got off to a hot start scoring two goals in the first, one by Hank Crone at 7:17 and the second by Connor MacEachern at 12:06.

Walleye responded with a wrap-around goal by Trenton Bliss at 15:48 to put the Walleye on the board and make it a one-goal game. Colin Swoyer and Brandon Hawkins tallied assists on the goal.

Early in the second, Idaho tallied another by Thomas Caron on the power-play. Later in the period, after another Walleye penalty, Idaho capitalized on the man-advantage for the second time with a goal from Brendan Hoffmann, giving them a three-goal lead.

The Walleye responded shortly after, after a shot by Casey Dornbach was tipped in by Josh Nodler. This was Nodler's first goal of the season in his pro hockey debut.

Idaho responded yet again, restoring their three-goal lead.

Through a scoreless third period, Toledo led Idaho 13-6 in shots on goal. Despite plenty of chances, the Walleye were unable to capitalize on the scoring opportunities, they finished the game with a 43-27 shots on goal advantage.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

IDH - H. Crone (2G, 1A)

IDH - B. Kraws (41 SVS)

IDH - A. White (3A)

What's Next:

The Walleye will remain in Idaho for the final two games of the series. Game Ã¢..." will be Friday, October 25. Puck drop will be at 9:10 p.m. EST

