Goaltender Mitchell Gibson Re-Assigned to Hershey

October 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that goaltender Mitchell Gibson has been re-assigned by Washington from South Carolina to Hershey.

Gibson, 25, started for the Stingrays on opening night against Orlando and stopped 25 of 28 shots in a 4-3 overtime victory.

He spent most of the 2023-24 campaign with the Stingrays and had a 22-14-3 record with a 2.56 goals-against average, a .899 save percentage, and three shutouts. Last season, the 6'2", 204-pound goaltender ranked second in the ECHL in minutes played (2,532), tied for second in games played (42) and tied for fifth in wins (22). The Phoenixville, Pennsylvania native also appeared in two games with the Bears, posting a 2-0-0 record with a 1.92 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. He is in his second year of professional hockey and re-signed with the Capitals on July 1, 2024.

Before turning pro, Gibson appeared in 27 games for Harvard University (NCAA) in 2022-23, posting a record of 18-7-2 with a 2.25 goals-against average, a .919 save percentage, and three shutouts. Gibson ranked third among ECAC goaltenders in goals-against average and save percentage. Gibson, who helped guide Harvard to its second-straight NCAA Tournament appearance, was named to the All-ECAC Hockey Second Team. In 80 career NCAA games at Harvard, Gibson posted a record of 47-25-6 with six shutouts, a 2.32 goals-against average, and a .918 save percentage.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.