Montgomery Reassigned to Chicago Wolves

October 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Carolina Hurricanes Associate General Manager and Chicago Wolves General Manager Darren Yorke announced today that the Carolina Hurricanes have reassigned defenseman Bryce Montgomery to the Wolves from the Bison.

Montgomery, 21, scored the first goal in Bison franchise history on Sunday afternoon against the Toledo Walleye. That was his lone point in the pair of games against Toledo. Last season, he tallied four goals and eight assists (12 points) in 42 games for the South Carolina Stingrays.

The Washington, D.C. native played in 84 career OHL games with the London Knights posting two goals and six assists (eight points) with 70 penalty minutes. Following his time in the OHL, Montgomery skated in 48 games with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders scoring six goals and 11 assists (17 points) with 70 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-5, 231-pound defenseman was drafted by the Hurricanes in the sixth round (170th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

The Bison return to the Grossinger Motors Arena at 7 p.m. on Saturday against the Iowa Heartlanders.

