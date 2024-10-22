Zabaneh Assigned to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today forward Nicholas Zabaneh has been assigned to the Ghost Pirates by the Checkers.

Zabaneh, 23, has suited up one professional game in his career, suiting up for the Providence Bruins at the end of the 2023-24 season, scoring one goal. The Toronto, ON, native spent four seasons at Boston University, recording 45 points (17 goals, 28 assists). Prior to attending college, Zabaneh played two years in the United States Hockey League with the Green Bay Gamblers.

The Ghost Pirates are back in action on Saturday, October 26 against the Orlando Solar Bears at Kia Center for a 7 p.m. South Division tilt. Watch the game on FloHockey or listen in on Mixlr.

