Tahoe Knight Monsters Team up with the Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network to Broadcast Select Games Across Nevada

October 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







LAS VEGAS, NV - The Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, in conjunction with Reno's KOLO News 8 Now and FOX5 Local. Las Vegas., have officially partnered with the Tahoe Knight Monsters, a new professional minor league hockey team based in Lake Tahoe, for their inaugural season.

The Tahoe Knight Monsters have signed an affiliation agreement with the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights to further grow the love of hockey in the state of Nevada.

Select Tahoe Knight Monsters games will be broadcast on the Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network. Some games will also be simulcast on KOLO and FOX5.

We are very excited to have the Tahoe Knight Monsters on The Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network and to share this landmark partnership with FOX5 in Las Vegas, said John Fiorelli, Vice President & General Manager of KOLO 8 News Now. The appetite and enthusiasm for hockey is growing in Nevada, and SSSEN is the only sports channel set up to broadcast the Tahoe Knight Monsters across the state.

"We're bringing hockey to a new audience in Lake Tahoe with the Knight Monsters, and this partnership with the Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network will help us expand our reach even further," said Tahoe Knight Monsters Head Coach Alex Loh. "I'm looking forward to showcasing the ECHL and our brand of hockey across Nevada."

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome our very first professional sports franchise from Northern Nevada to the Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network family. said Michael J. Korr, Vice President & General Manager of FOX5 KVVU in Las Vegas. This is just the beginning of an exciting journey, and we can't wait to see the magic unfold. Let the games begin."

The team's inaugural season kicks off on Thursday, October 24th against Jacksonville at the Tahoe Blue Event Center.

TAHOE KNIGHT MONSTERS TV SCHEDULE

Thursday, Oct 24 Jacksonville Icemen @ Tahoe Knight Monsters 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct 25 Jacksonville Icemen @ Tahoe Knight Monsters 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov 2 Idaho Steelheads @ Tahoe Knight Monsters 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov 16 Tulsa Oilers @ Tahoe Knight Monsters 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov 23 Kansas City Mavericks @ Tahoe Knight Monsters 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec 12 Utah Grizzlies @ Tahoe Knight Monsters 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec 15 Utah Grizzlies @ Tahoe Knight Monsters 3 p.m.

Friday, Dec 27 Tulsa Oilers @ Tahoe Knight Monsters 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan 24 Fort Wayne Komets @ Tahoe Knight Monsters 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan 25 Fort Wayne Komets @ Tahoe Knight Monsters 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb 6 Adirondack Thunder @ Tahoe Knight Monsters 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb 7 Adirondack Thunder @ Tahoe Knight Monsters 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb 8 Adirondack Thunder @ Tahoe Knight Monsters 7 p.m.

Thurs, Mar 6 Rapid City Rush @ Tahoe Knight Monsters 7 p.m.

Saturday, Mar 8 Rapid City Rush @ Tahoe Knight Monsters 7 p.m.

Sunday, Mar 9 Rapid City Rush @ Tahoe Knight Monsters 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar 26 Idaho Steelheads @ Tahoe Knight Monsters 7 p.m.

Saturday, Mar 29 Idaho Steelheads @ Tahoe Knight Monsters 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Apr 9 Wichita Thunder @ Tahoe Knight Monsters 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.