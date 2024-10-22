Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Lincoln Hatten to ECHL Contract
October 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Worcester Railers HC News Release
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager & Associate Head Coach Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has signed forward Lincoln Hatten to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season.
Hatten, 24, signs with the Railers from the Evansville Thunderbolts of the Southern Professional Hockey League. Hatten was in his second season in Evansville, having played in just two games so far during the 2024-25 season. Across his 56 game career in the SPHL, the Hattiesburg, MS native recorded 20 points (5G, 15A) to go with 77 penalty minutes and a -1 rating.
Hatten spent one year at West Point playing for the Army Black Knights during the 2020-21 season. In one season with the U.S. Military Academy, the 6'3", 185lb forward had 13 points (4G, 9A) in 22 games. Prior to collegiate hockey, Hatten played three seasons for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights where he had 78 points (31G, 47A) in 121 games along with 253 penalty minutes and a +8 rating.
