Gaber Recalled, Hughes Assigned

October 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today forward Riese Gaber has been recalled by the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers. In addition, forward Riley Hughes has been assigned to the Ghost Pirates by the Checkers.

Gaber, 25, scored a goal and added an assist in Savannah's 4-1 win over the Indy Fuel on Friday. The game marked Gaber's professional debut following a four-year tenure at the University of North Dakota, where he earned a Hobey Baker Trophy nomination in 2023-24. The Gilbert Plains, MB, native recorded 129 points in 142 games at the NCAA level and was rewarded with an AHL contract in April 2024.

Hughes, 24, has appeared in one game this season with the Checkers, registering a shot on goal in Charlotte's 4-2 loss against the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday. From 2019-24, Hughes played four seasons at Northeastern University and one at Ohio State University. He turned pro in late March of 2024, suiting up for 12 games with the Iowa Heartlanders, notching four points (three goals, one assist).

The Ghost Pirates are back in action on Saturday, October 26 against the Orlando Solar Bears at Kia Center for a 7 p.m. South Division tilt. Watch the game on FloHockey or listen in on Mixlr.

