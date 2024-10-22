Jett Jones Assigned to Knight Monsters from Henderson Silver Knights

October 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Forward Jett Jones with the Henderson Silver Knights

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights announced today that forward Jett Jones has been assigned from Henderson.

Jones spent the second half of last season with the Silver Knights, tallying five points (2g, 3a) in 31 games.

This move to the Knight Monsters reunites him with Alex Loh, who he played under during the first half of last season as a member of the Savannah Ghost Pirates. In Savannah, he played 36 games and notched six points (2g, 4a).

Before making the leap to professional hockey, Jones spent four full seasons in the WHL with the Lethbridge Hurricanes from 2019-2023, and was named captain for his last two years. He was also the team MVP in 2023, scoring 21 goals and adding 29 assists in 67 games.

The Knight Monsters will host their inaugural home opening weekend on October 24th & 25th against the Jacksonville Icemen at the Tahoe Blue Event Center. Ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.

