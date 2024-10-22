Forward Josh Nodler Joins Walleye for 2024-25 Season

October 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







(Toledo, OH) - Forward Josh Nodler will enter the Pond for his first season in Toledo after agreeing to terms for the 2024-25 ECHL season.

Nodler, of Oak Park, Michigan, skated the 2023-24 season at Bowling Green State University. Nodler accrued 15 points (5G, 10A) and eight penalty minutes in 36 games.

Nodler also skated for Michigan State for three seasons and skated for UMass-Amherst for one season. The forward tallied 54 points (20G, 34A) and 22 penalty minutes in 162 collegiate games. He served as assistant captain for the 2021-22 season at Michigan State and is a three-time all-conference academic winner, twice at Michigan State and once at BGSU. Nodler previously was drafted in the fifth round (#150) by Calgary in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.