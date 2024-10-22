Tulsa's Gazizov Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week

October 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Ruslan Gazizov of the Tulsa Oilers (center)

() Ruslan Gazizov of the Tulsa Oilers (center)()

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Ruslan Gazizov of the Tulsa Oilers is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Oct. 18-20.

Gazizov, who is under contract to San Diego of the American Hockey League, scored two goals and added two assists for four points in a pair of games against Rapid City last week.

The 20-year-old had three points (2g-1a) in a 7-1 win on Saturday in his pro debut before adding an assist in a 4-1 victory on Sunday.

Prior to turning pro, Gazizov recorded 157 points (69g-88a) in 173 career games with London of the Ontario Hockey League.

On behalf of Ruslan Gazizov, a case of pucks will be donated to a Tulsa youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 51,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.