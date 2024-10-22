Ruslan Gazizov Named INGLASCO ECHL Player of the Week

October 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced in tandem with the ECHL that forward Ruslan Gazizov is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week of Oct. 18-20.

Gazizov, who is under contract to San Diego of the American Hockey League, scored two goals and added two assists for four points in a pair of games against Rapid City last week.

The 20-year-old had three points (2g, 1a) in a 7-1 win on Saturday in his pro debut before adding an assist in a 4-1 victory on Sunday.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Omsk, Russia recorded 157 points (69g, 88a) in 173 career games with London of the Ontario Hockey League.

On behalf of Ruslan Gazizov, a case of pucks will be donated to a Tulsa youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 51,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Tulsa looks to continue its opening weekend success on Thursday, Oct. 24 when hosting Allen for the Americans' season opener at 10:35 a.m. in a Kid's Day bout at the BOK Center.

The Oilers head on the road for the first time in 2024-25 on Friday, Oct. 25, traveling to Wichita for a 7:05 p.m. game at INTRUST Bank Arena before hosting the Thunder at the same time on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the BOK Center.

