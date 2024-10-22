ECHL Transactions - October 22

October 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, October 22, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Norfolk:

Logan Neaton, G

Reading:

Dominiks Marcinkevics, F

Worcester:

Austin Heidemann, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

add Joey Cipollone, F activated from reserve

delete Ryan Cranford, F placed on player leave/bereavement

delete Tyler Drevitch, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Bloomington:

add Hugo Ollas, G assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers

Iowa:

delete Louka Henault, D loaned to Iowa Wild

Jacksonville:

add Connor Russell, D activated from reserve

add Chase Lang, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Brandon Puricelli, F placed on reserve

delete Cooper Jones, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Norfolk:

delete Andrew McLean, D traded to Iowa Heartlanders

Savannah:

add Nicholas Zabaneh, F assigned by Charlotte

delete Nicholas Zabaneh, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

add Seth Eisele, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Mitchell Gibson, G recalled to Hershey by Washington

Tahoe:

add Jett Jones, F assigned by Henderson

add Luke Adam, F activated from reserve

delete Patrick Newell, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Ryan Orgel, D placed on reserve

delete Elijah Vilio, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Hunter Jones, G assigned by Laval

add Luke Cavallin, G assigned by Laval

Worcester:

add Lincoln Hatten, F signed contract

delete Cole Crowder, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.