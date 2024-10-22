ECHL Transactions - October 22
October 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, October 22, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Norfolk:
Logan Neaton, G
Reading:
Dominiks Marcinkevics, F
Worcester:
Austin Heidemann, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
add Joey Cipollone, F activated from reserve
delete Ryan Cranford, F placed on player leave/bereavement
delete Tyler Drevitch, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Bloomington:
add Hugo Ollas, G assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers
Iowa:
delete Louka Henault, D loaned to Iowa Wild
Jacksonville:
add Connor Russell, D activated from reserve
add Chase Lang, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Brandon Puricelli, F placed on reserve
delete Cooper Jones, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
Norfolk:
delete Andrew McLean, D traded to Iowa Heartlanders
Savannah:
add Nicholas Zabaneh, F assigned by Charlotte
delete Nicholas Zabaneh, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
add Seth Eisele, G activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Mitchell Gibson, G recalled to Hershey by Washington
Tahoe:
add Jett Jones, F assigned by Henderson
add Luke Adam, F activated from reserve
delete Patrick Newell, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Ryan Orgel, D placed on reserve
delete Elijah Vilio, D placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
add Hunter Jones, G assigned by Laval
add Luke Cavallin, G assigned by Laval
Worcester:
add Lincoln Hatten, F signed contract
delete Cole Crowder, F placed on reserve
