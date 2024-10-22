Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

October 22, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)







This past week the New York Liberty won their first Women's National Basketball championship, the ECHL added Greensboro as an expansion team for the 2025-26 season, and the National Women's Soccer team in Boston announced it will be known as BOS Nation FC. Highlights from this week come from the Women's National Basketball Association, NBA G League, ECHL, American Hockey League, Professional Women's Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, United States Hockey League, North American Hockey League, National Women's Soccer League, USL Super League, Major League Soccer, Canadian Premier League, Atlantic League, Canadian Football League, United Football League, and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

The New York Liberty won the 2024 WNBA Championship after defeating the Minnesota Lynx, 67-62. The New York Liberty are an original franchise of the WNBA and this win marks their first-ever WNBA Championship in 28 seasons and New York City's first professional basketball championship since 1973. Led by an 17- point performance from 2024 WNBA Finals MVP Jonquel Jones, the Liberty secured its third win of the series to clinch the title. The 2024 regular season was a record-breaking year for the New York Liberty, clinching the No. overall 1 seed in the WNBA Playoffs for a second time in franchise history, tying a franchise-best finish of 32-8, and becoming the first team in WNBA history with back-to-back 30+ win seasons.

"After 28 years, we can finally say it: the New York Liberty are WNBA champions," said Jonathan Kolb, General Manager, New York Liberty. "This achievement belongs to our fans who never wavered, each and every Liberty legend who paved the way, Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai who breathed new life into an organization in need, and the entire city of New York that has been starving for a championship-and of course, our players, whose grit, sacrifice, and determination have made history. They are truly the first to do it in New York and I could not be more proud of this entire organization."

Watch the final moment as the New York Liberty take down the Minnesota Lynx, 67-62, in Game 5 of the 2024 WNBA Finals to secure their very first WNBA Championship in franchise history. Jonquel Jones led the Liberty to the overtime with 17 PTS and 6 REB.

Breanna Stewart joins Holly Rowe to react to the New York Liberty defeating the Minnesota Lynx in Game 5 of the 2024 WNBA Finals to secure their very first WNBA Championship in franchise history.

Holly Rowe presents the New York Liberty with the 2024 WNBA Championship Trophy, after they defeated the Minnesota Lynx in Game 5 of the 2024 WNBA Finals. Jonquel Jones is named the 2024 WNBA Finals MVP.

Dallas Wings President & CEO Greg Bibb announced the team has parted ways with head coach Latricia Trammell. "After an extensive review of our basketball operations department, which included interviews and conversations with stakeholders across our organization, I have made the decision to relieve Latricia Trammell of her head coaching duties with the Dallas Wings," said Bibb. "On behalf of our entire organization I thank Latricia for her efforts and wish her well moving forward." Trammell went 31-49 in two seasons with the Dallas Wings, including 2-3 in playoff appearances. In 2024, the Wings finished with a 9-31 record and in 11th place in the standings, missing the postseason for the first time since 2020. In addition to a new head coach, the Wings will also hire a General Manager.

NBA G League

G League stars like Mac McClung, Brandon Boston Jr., and Kenneth Lofton Jr. are all battling in the preseason for NBA opportunities while on Exhibit-10 contracts. The question is...what's an "E-10" deal?

HOCKEY

ECHL

The ECHL announced that the League's Board of Governors has approved the expansion application of Greensboro, North Carolina for admittance into the League. The team, which will be named later, will be owned and operated by Zawyer Sports & Entertainment. "The ECHL is proud to welcome our 30th Member by returning to the Greensboro, North Carolina market," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "Greensboro holds a special place in the ECHL's history and growth, and it will be a joyful moment to drop the puck once again in October 2025 and bring professional hockey back to the city for fans to once again cheer for their hometown team." "We are very excited for the opportunity to launch an ECHL team in Greensboro," Zawyer Sports CEO Andy Kaufmann said. "We look forward to turning Tournament Town into Hockey Town with a family-friendly atmosphere that will bring people together from all around the community." The Greensboro Membership will begin play in the 2025-26 Season at the First Horizon Coliseum. The city of Greensboro has a long history of hockey, beginning with the Greensboro Generals, who played in the Eastern Hockey League from 1959-73 and the Southern Hockey League from 1973-77. ECHL Commissioner Emeritus Patrick J. Kelly played five seasons with the Generals from 1959-64.

The ECHL is returning to First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro.

Bloomington Bison share excitement for inaugural season

American Hockey League

Blackhawks prospect Frank Nazar picked up a shorthanded goal for the Rockford IceHogs as his first in the AHL!

Professional Women's Hockey League

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) unveiled the official 2024-25 regular-season schedule, set to begin on Saturday, Nov. 30. The season will feature a total of 90 games, with each team playing 30 regular-season matchups- an increase of six games per team from the league's inaugural season. The PWHL's opening weekend will see all six teams hit the ice, with action set to begin on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 2:00 p.m. ET, as the Toronto Sceptres host the Boston Fleet at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto. Opening Day will also see the Ottawa Charge take on the Montréal Victoire at 5:00 p.m. ET at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec. Rounding out the weekend, on Sunday, Dec. 1, the New York Sirens will travel to St. Paul, Minnesota, to face the Minnesota Frost at Xcel Energy Center at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Counting Down to Season Two

Western Hockey League

WHL Top 10 Plays of the Week

Ontario Hockey League

OHL Saves of the Week

United States Hockey League

Will Zellers scores highlight reel goal for his third of the weekend

North American Hockey League

NAHL Top Plays - October 7-13, 2024

SOCCER

National Women's Soccer League

First on "CBS Mornings Plus," we are announcing the name and logo of the National Women's Soccer League's 15th expansion team - Bos Nation. They are set to start competing in the league's 2026 season in a newly refurbished stadium. Jennifer Epstein and investor Elizabeth Banks share more.

Women's professional soccer is back in Boston, and there was a storm of criticism about their ad campaign. WBZ-TV's Tammy Mutasa reports.

Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced that veteran defender Merritt Mathias has made the decision to retire after a 12-year career in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). Mathias, a three-time winner of both the Shield and the Championship, is one of just 11 active players who have played in the NWSL for its whole 12-year history. Spending the last two seasons with Angel City, Mathias was acquired by the club in a 2022 trade with North Carolina Courage.

"I didn't go into my 12th year believing it would be my last," said Mathias. "But as the season went on, I've struggled a lot with illness and injury. That's part of sport, and I've come back from injuries before, but with my diagnosis [of type 2 diabetes], it takes longer for my body to heal in the way that it needs to. I do not want to continue to do the thing that I love and only get to do it a minimal amount of time because the rest of my time is spent rehabbing or coming back from something. "I've had to reflect on what I've done and where I am, and I sit here today incredibly proud of what I've done," she continues. "I love that I get to retire the way that I am."

USL Super League

Carolina Ascent One on One With Audrey Harding

Major League Soccer

David Beckham celebrates Inter Miami's HISTORIC first MLS Supporters' Shield!

Canadian Premier League

Here are some of the highlights from a thrilling end to the 2024 regular season.

MLS NEXT Pro

Carolina Core FC announced the club has relieved Roy Lassiter of his duties as head coach, effective immediately. During Carolina Core FC's inaugural season in MLS NEXT Pro, Lassiter helped lead the club to 12 wins, 12 losses, and four draws with three penalty shootout wins. During his tenure at CCFC in competitive matches, including the U.S. Open Cup, Lassiter led the team to an overall record of 14W-13L-4D.

Carolina Core FC announced the appointment of Donovan Ricketts as the new Head Coach. Ricketts joined CCFC during the 2024 season, serving as the Assistant and Goalkeeper Coach for the club's inaugural season, and will enter his second year with the club in 2025. "On behalf of the club, I'd like to welcome Donovan in this new role as head coach and thank him for his contributions in helping to build the club during our inaugural season," said Carolina Core FC President Andy Smith. "Our club is committed to taking the next steps in its evolution, and Donovan is a great individual to make the first step in this process as seamless as possible."

Chattanooga Football Club announced the appointment of Chris Nugent as the new head coach of the men's first team for the 2025 season. Nugent was recently promoted to the position of interim head coach for the final two matches of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro regular season. Nugent joined CFC for the 2022 season and served as assistant coach for three seasons, and will enter his fourth year with the club in 2025. "We as a club are thrilled to promote Chris to Head Coach of Chattanooga Football Club," said Davis Grizzard, CFC Primary Owner. "Chris brings a depth of soccer knowledge and understanding of the trajectory of CFC. We look forward to him furthering his work with our talented players in Chattanooga moving forward."

BASEBALL

Atlantic League

Gastonia Baseball Club has announced it will go by the Gastonia Ghost Peppers in 2025 and beyond. The new identity was revealed at a press conference at CaroMont Health Park. Out of the eight potential names for the upcoming season, "Ghost Peppers" received the most votes from fans. Gastonia showcased the Ghost Peppers uniforms from August 2-4 at CaroMont Health Park, sweeping Lexington in three games. The Peppers outscored the Legends by 14 in the series, hitting five home runs. Gastonia recorded its highest attendance of the season (4,017) in the series opener while going by the Ghost Peppers. The Ghost Pepper name comes from the "Carolina Reaper" chili pepper, which was the hottest chili pepper in the world from 2013-2023. Similar to the uniforms Gastonia donned in early August, the Carolina Reaper is red with a green stem. The Gastonia players wore all red uniforms with a green outline on the sleeves and around the neck, with white lettering and numbering. The Ghost Peppers logo was embroidered on the left sleeve.

Gastonia's baseball team is now called the Gastonia Ghost Peppers

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

CFL Plays of the Week

United Football League

Check out the best moments from St. Louis Battlehawks' WR and return man Darrius Shepherd from the 2024 UFL Season!

Indoor Football League

The Indoor Football League is pleased to announce that the 2025 schedule will be released on October 31st. The 2025 season will be the IFL's seventeenth year, continuing its run as the second longest running professional football league in the United States. "Seventeen years is an incredible milestone." Commented IFL Commissioner, Todd Tryon. "Each year brings new challenges and opportunities to strengthen our position as the major league of indoor football. Our 17th season is set to be our best yet as we have some very exciting partnerships and prospects for 2025." 2025 will see some changes to the roster of IFL teams. The Fishers Freight (Fishers, Indiana) will be joining the league under exceptional ownership in the football hungry, top 25 media market of Indianapolis. The Frisco Fighters (Frisco, TX) and Duke City Gladiators (Rio Rancho, NM) will be going dormant in 2025, retaining their rights to reenter the league in 2026. Returning to action are the 2024 National Champion Arizona Rattlers, Bay Area Panthers, Green Bay Blizzard, Iowa Barnstormers, Jacksonville Sharks, Massachusetts Pirates, Northern Arizona Wranglers, Quad City Steamwheelers, San Antonio Gunslingers, San Diego Strike Force, Sioux Falls Storm, Tucson Sugar Skulls, Tulsa Oilers and Vegas Knight Hawks.

National Arena League

The National Arena League embarks into its ninth season with a record number of teams from across the United States to hit the turf for the 2025 National Arena League season. Returning to the National Arena League are the defending National Arena League Champion Omaha Beef, Carolina Cobras, Colorado Spartans, Columbus Lions, Idaho Horsemen, and Sioux City Bandits. Yielding a successful offseason the league experienced record growth as the Amarillo Dusters, Beaumont Renegades, Harrisburg Stampede, Shreveport Rouxgaroux and Wheeling Miners enter their first season of play in the National Arena League. Commissioner Todd Walkenhorst will enter his second season with 11 teams to launch the much anticipated 2025 (largest number of franchises in league history), including the two longest running indoor football teams in the country. Omaha will be entering their 26th season and Sioux City will be entering their 25th season. The NAL will feature three teams that were champions of their league in 2024, as the Wheeling Miners were 2024 AAL2 Champions, and the Columbus Lions were Champions of the AIF in 2024. All three teams posted undefeated records in 2024. Corpus Christi was not included in the 2025 schedule, as they did not meet league off-season requirements.

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

The Halifax Thunderbirds today announced that the team has signed forward Randy Staats to a three-year contract. "Getting Randy signed is huge for the club. Randy was a huge part of the Six Nations Chiefs' championship success this summer and also proved he's among the top players in the world after a terrific World Championship for Haudenosaunee," Thunderbirds Assistant Coach Stew Monture said. "Randy will be instrumental in the success of the Thunderbirds and can add a great deal of leadership and experience this upcoming season. I'm really excited for what the season has in store for Randy and the rest of this offence this year." Staats, 31, will be entering his third season as a member of the Thunderbirds. He was originally acquired via trade ahead of the 2022-23 season from Panther City. The Six Nations of the Grand River product led the Thunderbirds in scoring during his first season with the organization, scoring 34 goals and 93 points across 17 games. Last year, he appeared in nine games, posting 47 points - 23 of which were goals.

OTHER SPORTS

Pro Volleyball Federation

The next generation of future stars will become the present on November 25, when Pro Volleyball Federation holds its second annual collegiate player draft. The 2025 PVF Draft will take place over five rounds with each team granted rights to one selection per round. The first choice will be held by the Indy Ignite - the newest league squad taking the court for the first time in '25. The second selection was earned by the Columbus Fury but will be taken by the Atlanta Vibe as part of a trade that took place last season. The third pick will be from the Orlando Valkyries, followed by the Vegas Thrill at No. 4. After a lottery to determine the second through fourth picks, the remainder of the first round was set based on the 2024 postseason finish. "Last season, 30 of our 35 drafted players signed with Pro Volleyball Federation," touted CEO Jen Spicher. "We showed during our inaugural season that we are the place to play professionally in the United States and we expect another great group of athletes to join our ranks in year two."

Ultimate Frisbee Association

The best plays and moments from the 2024 UFA Playoffs and Championship Weekend!

Did we miss anything newsworthy or fun? Have a nomination for next week's column? Contact us today and let us know.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 22, 2024

Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.