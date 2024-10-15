Chris Nugent Named Head Coach of Chattanooga Football Club

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club announced today the appointment of Chris Nugent as the new head coach of the men's first team for the 2025 season. Nugent was recently promoted to the position of interim head coach for the final two matches of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro regular season.

Nugent joined CFC for the 2022 season and served as assistant coach for three seasons, and will enter his fourth year with the club in 2025.

"We as a club are thrilled to promote Chris to Head Coach of Chattanooga Football Club," said Davis Grizzard, CFC Primary Owner. "Chris brings a depth of soccer knowledge and understanding of the trajectory of CFC. We look forward to him furthering his work with our talented players in Chattanooga moving forward."

"The opportunity means a lot," said Nugent. "I've grown to love living in Chattanooga and being part of Chattanooga Football Club. My goal and dream for a long time has been to be a head coach, so to get to do it somewhere I'm already so passionate about, somewhere I feel comfortable and somewhere I feel part of the community, is huge. This is home for me."

Nugent has vast experience of coaching throughout the U.S. soccer landscape. Before coming to Chattanooga, he coached with former CFC head coach Rod Underwood at Stumptown AC in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Prior to that, Nugent served as Technical Director and Performance Analyst for NC Fusion, coaching their USL2 and ECNL teams to the Southern Conference title and a National Runner-Up result. He also served as Assistant Academy Director and Head Coach with Queen City Mutiny (DA and MLS NEXT member). He holds his USSF "A" License and NSCAA Premier licenses.

Nugent is originally from Camberley, England and officially became a U.S. citizen at a ceremony in Chattanooga in the spring of 2023. He is known around the game for his innovative use of data for evidence-based coaching and key performance indicators.

Chattanooga Football Club recently concluded its 16th season and its fourth full year as a professional club and is preparing for its second season in MLS NEXT Pro in 2025.

