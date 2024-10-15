Carolina Core FC Relieves Head Coach Roy Lassiter of Duties
October 15, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Carolina Core FC News Release
HIGH POINT, NORTH CAROLINA - Carolina Core FC today announced the club has relieved Roy Lassiter of his duties as head coach, effective immediately.
During Carolina Core FC's inaugural season in MLS NEXT Pro, Lassiter helped lead the club to 12 wins, 12 losses, and four draws with three penalty shootout wins. During his tenure at CCFC in competitive matches, including the U.S. Open Cup, Lassiter led the team to an overall record of 14W-13L-4D.
More information about CCFC's second season will be announced in the coming weeks.
