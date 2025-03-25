Carolina Core FC Falls in Highly Contested Road Matchup with NYCFCII

March 25, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Jamaica, New York - Despite scoring a late goal and dominating the match with total shots, Carolina Core FC would face defeat at the hands of Eastern Conference leaders, NYCFCII, on the road.

Goal-Scoring Plays

NYC - Camilo Ponce, 18th minute: A cutback from winger Julien Lacher was rolled across the 18-yard box, finding Camilo Ponce, who managed to find the back of the net despite a deflection from CCFC.

NYC - Kai Thomas (Own Goal), 71st minute: Camilo Ponce scuffed a shot which rolled into the net via a deflection by CCFC player Kai Thomas.

CCFC - Jacob Evans, 80th minute: Jacob Evans latched on to the end of a deflected cross and took two soft touches past an NYCFCII defender before rifling the ball into the top corner of the net.

Postgame Notes

Danger on the Frontline

Defensive Discipline

Zion Scarlett Makes CCFC MLSNP Debut

Carolina Core FC posed a significant attacking threat throughout the match, outshooting the hosts 12-5. The Foxes tested the NYCFCII keeper five times, with captain Jacob Evans (80th minute) firing a rocket into the corner to pull one back late for the visitors. This goal continues the English midfielder's strong run of form with three goals in as many appearances across all competitions. Jathan Juarez was also significant in The Core's attacking presence, leading the team with two accurate crosses and a 97% passing rate.

The Foxes showed a disciplined defensive display against NYCFCII despite conceding two goals. Facundo Canete led the match in defensive actions (11) and won four of his five attempted tackles. As a team, CCFC ensured that life was difficult for the Big Apple, winning 12 tackles and intercepting eight passes. The Core also managed to keep NYCFCII's leading goal-scorer Seymour Reid (3 goals) out of the net. The NYCFCII striker was limited to just nine touches and did not manage to get a shot off.

On Monday night, Zion Scarlett made his first appearance in MLS NEXT Pro for Carolina Core FC. The 20-year-old recently signed with CCFC in January 2025, joining CCFC after playing professionally with Greenville Triumph in 2024. Scarlett has experience in the MLS ecosystem, as the defender rose through the Columbus Crew youth academy and competed for Crew 2 in MLS NEXT Pro. The defender came on for the final 13 minutes of the game, proving to be an instrumental part of CCFC's late goal.

Lineups

Carolina Core FC - Alex Sutton; Paul Leonardi (Zion Scarlett - 77'), Daniel Chica, Ibrahim Covi, Juan Pablo Rodriguez (Kai Thomas - 46'), Jathan Juarez; Facundo Canete, Alenga Charles, Santiago Cambindo (Drake Hadeed - 46'), Jacob Evans; David "Pachi" Polanco (Josuha Rodriuez - 77').

Substitutes not used - Derek Cuevas, Aryeh Miller, Andrew Pannenberg.

New York City FC II - Maclean Learned; Tayvon Gray (Gianluca Rizzo - 46'), Max Murray, Prince Amponsah, J Loura (Pierce Infuso - 84'); Peter Molinari, Collin McCamy; Julien Lacher, Camilo Ponce (Dylan Thomas - 90'+2), Piero Elias (Luka Sujic - 83'); Seymour Reid (Eligio Guarino - 46').

Substitutes not used - Brennan Klein, Dylan McDermott.

Next Game

Carolina Core FC looks to continue its run in the U.S. Open Cup when they visit Charlotte Independence on Tuesday, April 1st at 7:30 pm. Tickets for the fan bus to the match are available for purchase here: Carolina Core FC vs Charlotte Independence Tickets

2025 MLS NEXT Pro

Carolina Core FC vs New York City FC II

March 24th, 2025 - Belson Stadium (Jamaica, NY)

Carolina Core FC record: 0-1-1 (2 points - 11th in the Eastern Conference)

New York City FC II record: 2-0-1 (7 points - 1st in the Eastern Conference)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Carolina Core FC 0 1 1

New York City FC II 1 1 2

Scoring Summary:

NYCFCII: Camilo Ponce (Julien Lacher) - 18'

NYCFCII: Kai Thomas (own goal) - 71'

CCFC: Jacob Evans - 80'

Misconduct Summary:

CCFC : Juan Pablo Rodriguez (caution) - 36'

NYCFCII: Peter Molinari (caution) - 47'

NYCFCII: Piero Elias (caution) - 58'

NYCFCII: Pierce Infuso (caution) - 90'+3

CCFC: Hadeed (caution) - 90'+5

Referee: Benjamin Meyer

Assistant Referees: Nicholas Seymour, Eric Schreiber

Fourth Official: Laszlo Sandler

Weather: Light rain, 49 degrees.

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

