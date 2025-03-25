New York City FC II Rides 2-0 Start over Carolina Core FC

March 25, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II secured a 2-1 home win over Carolina Core. Juan Camilo Ponce scored the opener in the 18th minute before a Daniel Chica own goal doubled the lead in the second half. Jacob Evans pulled one back late, but City held firm to claim an important victory.

New York City FC II were back on home turf as they entertained Carolina Core on Monday night.

Matt Pilkington's side were looking to record back-to-back wins after besting Columbus Crew 2 last time out.

Pilkington made several changes to the side that beat the Crew, including bringing in defenders Jack Loura and Tayvon Gray, who replaced Drew Baiera and Chris Tiao.

The hosts took the lead in the 18th minute after a brilliant solo run by Julien Lacher culminated in the forward pulling the ball back for Juan Camilo Ponce to stroke home from inside the area.

Carolina almost drew level three minutes later after David Polanco broke the offside trap and raced clean through on goal. Thankfully for City, however, he dragged his shot wide of Mac Learned's post.

A clever free-kick routine from New York City saw the ball pop up to Lacher inside the area, but he could not keep his effort under the crossbar.

Pilkington's side finished the half the stronger of the two teams, and a brilliant, curled pass by Piero Elias almost put Seymour Reid in on goal-the ball just skipping away from the forward.

The second half saw two changes for City as Reid and Gray departed the game, replaced by Gianluca Rizzo and Eligio Guarino.

A slow start to the second period produced few notable chances before Polanco tested Learned with an effort from distance.

City found a second in the 71st minute after good build-up down the left resulted in Ponce firing in a dangerous low cross that was inadvertently turned into the net by Carolina's Daniel Chica.

The visitors clawed a goal back nine minutes later through Jacob Evans. The Englishman wriggled free inside the area and fired the ball past Learned.

Pilkington injected some fresh legs in the 83rd minute as Elias and Loura were replaced by Luka Sunjic and Pierce Infuso. Those changes helped City shift up a gear, and that pressure saw Carolina concede a late corner after Alexander Sutton miscontrolled a back pass.

A final change for City in stoppage time saw Ponce replaced by Dylan Thomas. City held on for the victory, a result that sent them top of the Eastern Conference.

Next up for New York City FC II is a Hudson River Derby meeting against the Red Bulls on Sunday, March 30. Kickoff at Red Bull Arena is scheduled for 2:00PM ET.

