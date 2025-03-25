Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC vs. Orlando City B

March 25, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Crown Legacy FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC  - Crown Legacy FC is set to continue its 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign tomorrow, March 26 at 7:00 p.m. ET when it welcomes Orlando City B at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews.

CLFC returns to action following its season opener on March 7 that saw NYCFC II walk away with an extra point in penalties after a 2-2 draw in regulation. Crown Legacy FC saw many firsts in the match, including the first career goals for Academy forward Rocket Ritarita and Homegrown product Brian Romero. Eight total players made their debut for CLFC on March 7, such as Academy defender Wyatt Holt, who became the second youngest debutant in Club history (15 years, 9 months, 29 days), and Academy forward Magic Smalls, brother of CLTFC forward Tyger Smalls.

Orlando City B enters the match sitting in fifth place in the Eastern Conference following a 1-0-1 start (four points). The visitors boast a well-balanced squad, with all four of its goals this season coming from different players. In its most recent match, Orlando battled Atlanta United 2 to a 2-2 draw before taking ATL down 4:1 in penalties.

Streaming Information: MLSNEXTPro.com

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.