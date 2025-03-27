Carolina Core FC Youth Makes Major Investments in Girls Soccer Program

Carolina Core FC Youth (CCFC Youth) is proud to unveil a series of bold initiatives that elevate its commitment to the growth and success of girls in soccer in the core of North Carolina. From prestigious league invitations to top-tier coaching hires and a local business stepping up to eliminate tryout fees- CCFC Youth is rapidly emerging as a regional leader in female athlete development.

"The momentum in our girls program is incredible right now. These announcements reflect our belief that young female athletes deserve the highest levels and a wider breadth of opportunity, support, and visibility," said Carl Fleming, Director of Soccer at CCFC Youth.

Girls Academy (GA) Aspire League Acceptance

CCFC Youth's top girls teams have been accepted into the Girls Academy Aspire League, one of the premier competitive platforms for elite female soccer players in the United States. This marks a major milestone for the club, providing greater exposure and a stronger developmental pathway for athletes with collegiate aspirations.

National League Premier 1 Acceptance

In addition to joining GA Aspire, CCFC Youth has been accepted into National League Premier 1, further strengthening its competitive offerings and provides teams with a pathway to the National League Cup. Girls at the club will now have access to three top-tier league platforms (GA Aspire, National League Premier 1 and NCYSA), ensuring the right fit for players at every level of elite competition.

Elite Leadership Under Jessica Hain

These advancements follow the recent hiring of Jessica Hain as the club's first-ever Girls Elite Program Director. Hain, a Hall of Honor inductee, former NCAA Division I head coach, and international player, brings a powerful mix of coaching expertise, player mentorship, and visionary leadership to this role. Her mission is to build a culture that supports the holistic development of female athletes and fosters long-term success on and off the field.

New Elite Staff Coaches: Evan Bailey and Carrie Maxwell

To further support this growth, CCFC Youth is thrilled to welcome Evan Bailey and Carrie Maxwell to the Girls Elite coaching team as staff coaches.

Evan Bailey brings high-level experience from ECNL and Pre-ECNL programs, served as College Recruiting Coordinator averaging 23 commitments a year, and has coached in the USL-W and USL-2 environments. He holds a USSF C License and is passionate about individual player development within team systems.

Carrie Maxwell is a former professional player in Sweden and UNC Charlotte team captain who has coached at every level- including NCAA Division II Final Four teams, Olympic Development Program, and the WPSL. In addition to her soccer expertise, she's a NASM Certified Trainer, Nutrition Coach, and RYT-500 Yoga Instructor, making her a uniquely holistic asset to CCFC Youth's player development model. She holds a USSF E, D & C License.

Additionally, CCFC Youth is excited to announce Chris Smith, Teddy Holcomb and Josh Brown as lead coaches in the Girls Competitive Program Coaching Staff for high-school age girls.

Director Jessica Hain has reinforced that coaching in the CCFC Youth Competitive Girls Program will have a team approach, working as a collective to enhance the experience of all players and teams. Hain is currently finalizing additional coaching assignments for the growing number of competitive girls teams as excitement and enrollment continue to build leading into the club's tryouts this weekend for high-school aged girls, and in May for remaining age groups.

Tryouts Sponsored by Core Coffee - Free for 2007-2010 Girls

In a powerful display of community support, Core Coffee, a local female-led business, is sponsoring free tryouts for girls trying out March 28-30 at Phillips Park in High Point (birth years 2007-2010). Players and families can visit carolinacoreyouth.com/tryouts to learn more and register to tryout for a program that's redefining the landscape of girls soccer in the Carolinas.

About Carolina Core FC Youth

Carolina Core FC Youth is a dynamic and inclusive soccer club dedicated to developing players both on and off the field. With a steadfast commitment to excellence, innovation, community, and character development, CCFC Youth provides top-tier programming for boys and girls at all levels, including Recreational, Junior Academy, Classic, and Elite programs.

Rooted in a culture of growth and opportunity, the club offers a full player

pathway- from recreational beginnings to elite-level competition- guided by world-class coaches and cutting-edge training methodologies. CCFC Youth is more than just a club; it is a thriving soccer family that fosters lifelong connections among players, families, and coaches while instilling values that drive success on the field and beyond.

As the premier competitive soccer destination in the Triad, CCFC Youth provides players with unparalleled development opportunities, state-of-the-art facilities, and a clear pathway to the highest levels of the game, including professional soccer.

