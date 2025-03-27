Timbers2 Take Two Points Against the Town FC at Providence Park

March 27, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Timbers2 played to a 1-1 draw against The Town FC tonight at Providence Park. Mataeo Bunbury opened the scoring in the 71st minute when he finished a play fueled by Gage Guerra before Town FC equalized the match in the 87th minute. With the penalty kick shootout, T2 picked two points thanks to a 4-3 result. With a three-day turnaround, T2 is set to travel to play their first road trip against Whitecaps FC 2 on Saturday, March 29 at Swangard Stadium.

Tonight's Notables

Mataeo Bunbury scored his first goal of the season in the 71st minute after coming into the match as a second-half substitute. Gage Guerra, also a second-half substitute, tallied his first assist since joining T2 this season. MLS SuperDraft pick Lukas Burns made his professional debut in the match as a starter tonight. Newly signed defender Alex Bamford made his MLS NEXT Pro debut tonight, logging 90 minutes. Timbers Academy products Maximo Nystrom and Hudson Tate made their professional debuts in the match.

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Mataeo Bunbury (Gage Guerra), 71st minute: Gage Guerra dribbled through the right wing inside the 18-yard box before sending a cross into the six-yard box. Mataeo Bunbury beat two Town FC defenders to the ball, tapping it into the lower-left sign of the goal.

TTFC - Tomo Allen, 87th minute: From the right side of the field, Tomo Allen began dribbling towards the top side of the 18-yard box before firing a right-footed shot into the middle of the goal.

Notes

* Timbers2 (0-1-1,* 2pts) vs. San Jose2 2 (1-0-1, 4pts)

March 26, 2025 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Scoring Summary:

POR: Bunbury (Guerra), 71

TTFC: Allen, 87

Shootout Summary, POR 4-3 TTFC:

1 TTFC: Donnery - Goal

1 POR: Malcolm  - Save

2 TTFC: Lynch  - Save

2 POR: Pope - Goal

3 TTFC: Medina - Goal

3 POR: Guerra - Miss

4 TTFC: Allen - Save

4 POR: Moreno - Save

5 TTFC: Eisner - Goal

5 POR: Kyle - Goal

6 TTFC: Cano - Goal

6 POR: E. Izoita - Goal

7 TTFC: Floriani - Save

7 POR: Bunbury - Goal

Misconduct Summary:

TTFC: Eisner (caution), 8

POR: VanVoorhis (caution), 30

TTFC: Allen (caution), 90

Lineups:

POR: GK Burns, D Pope, D Bamford, D Johnston ©, D VanVoorhis, M Moreno, M E. Izoita, M Nunez (Tate, 82), M Eisenberg (Bunbury, 62), F Linhares, F Griffiths (Guerra, 62)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Deisenhofer, GK VanPelt, D Carlson, D Nystrom, M J. Izoita

TOTAL SHOTS: 16 (E. Izoita, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 9 (E. Izoita, 4); FOULS: 7 (E. Izoita, VanVoorhis, 2); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 2

TTFC: GK Sweeney, D Eisner, D Cano, D Floriani, D Ibarra © (Donnery, 85), M Rajagopal, M K. Spivey (Medina, 62), M J. Spivey, F Cowell, F Adimabua (Allen, 72), F Lynch

Substitutes Not Used: GK Guerra, D Walwyn-Bent, F Brandes Baptista

TOTAL SHOTS: 12 (Adimabua, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (Adimabua, Allen, Cano, 1); FOULS: 9 (Eisner, 2); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 6

Referee: Patricia McCracken

Assistant Referees: Kristin Patterson, Miles Crumley

Fourth Official: Kelsey Harms

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

Next Game

Timbers2 is set to play their first road match of the season against Whitecaps FC 2 will host Town FC on Saturday, March 29 at Swangard Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. (Pacific) and will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app and on MLSNEXTPro.com.

