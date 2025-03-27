Revolution II Host Toronto FC II on Friday

March 27, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II (1-0-1, 5 pts.) will close its three-game homestand on Friday, hosting Toronto FC II (1-1-0, 3 pts.) at Gillette Stadium. The 2:00 p.m. ET kickoff is available to watch live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, with Josh Tolle calling the action.

New England enters this weekend's contest following a 2-0 defeat of FC Cincinnati 2 on March 13. Panamanian goalkeeper JD Gunn recorded four saves in net to lead Revolution II to its second consecutive clean sheet, marking the first time in club history that New England has opened a new season with back-to-back shutouts.

On the attacking end, newcomer Damorney Hutchinson netted his first goal in his club debut in the March 13 victory. Hutchinson converted on an assist from Filipino forward Alex Monis, his first helper of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign. Brazil international Marcos Dias also provided a spark to New England's offense, tallying his first goal of the season and his 25th goal in a Revolution II uniform. Dias currently leads the team in shots (6) and shots on target (4).

Alongside Hutchinson, Revolution II's recent debutants include 18-year-old Ugandan midfielder Allan Oyirwoth, who eyes his second consecutive appearance after posting a 63-minute shift in his club debut against Cincinnati. On the defensive end, Gabe Dahlin, a Gothenburg, Sweden native, logged 44 minutes in his professional debut. Additionally, fellow Revolution II newcomers Keegan Hughes and Joe Buck suited up for their second straight appearances in the match. Hughes is tied for second in the league with seven clearances.

Revolution II welcomes back Monis (Philippines), Liam Butts (Guyana), and Olger Escobar (Guatemala) after the trio served international duty with their respective national teams in last week's FIFA window. Butts returns to MLS NEXT Pro action after he earned his first international call-up to Guyana's Senior National Team. Escobar, a Revere, Mass. native, is back with his hometown club after tallying his first goal on the international stage with Guatemala's Senior National Team on March 16.

Friday's contest marks the first of three meetings this season between the Eastern Conference rivals, with New England owning a 4-3-5 edge in the all-time series, including USL League One play. Toronto FC II is coming off a 1-0 loss to Chicago Fire FC II on March 13 in its most recent match.

