IFL Set to Release 2025 Schedule

October 16, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







The Indoor Football League is pleased to announce that the 2025 schedule will be released on October 31st. The 2025 season will be the IFL's seventeenth year, continuing its run as the second longest running professional football league in the United States.

"Seventeen years is an incredible milestone." Commented IFL Commissioner, Todd Tryon. "Each year brings new challenges and opportunities to strengthen our position as the major league of indoor football. Our 17th season is set to be our best yet as we have some very exciting partnerships and prospects for 2025."

2025 will see some changes to the roster of IFL teams. The Fishers Freight (Fishers, Indiana) will be joining the league under exceptional ownership in the football hungry, top 25 media market of Indianapolis. The Frisco Fighters (Frisco, TX) and Duke City Gladiators (Rio Rancho, NM) will be going dormant in 2025, retaining their rights to reenter the league in 2026. Returning to action are the 2024 National Champion Arizona Rattlers, Bay Area Panthers, Green Bay Blizzard, Iowa Barnstormers, Jacksonville Sharks, Massachusetts Pirates, Northern Arizona Wranglers, Quad City Steamwheelers, San Antonio Gunslingers, San Diego Strike Force, Sioux Falls Storm, Tucson Sugar Skulls, Tulsa Oilers and Vegas Knight Hawks.

