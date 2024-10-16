Oilers Football Name Andre Coles Assistant Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator

Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, proud member of the IFL, announced on Wednesday the hiring of former Frisco Fighters head coach Andre Coles as Tulsa's new Assistant Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator heading into the franchise's third campaign.

Coles joins the Tulsa Oilers Indoor Football Team as assistant Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator team heading into the 2025 season.

"Adding Andre Coles to our coaching staff as Assistant Head Coach/ Offensive Coordinator gives us instant leadership & experience," Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator Marvin Jones said. "He is a proven winner, both as a player and as a coach. Competing against him over the years, I have developed tremendous respect for his ability to recruit and develop talent as well as his ability to consistently push deep into the playoffs. I can't wait to get started with him and what he will do with the reins of the offense."

As Frisco's head coach last season, the Fighters' offense finished top of the IFL, posting 52.8 points per game, and closing with a 13-4 record. Prior to being named the Head Coach of Frisco, Coles served as an Offensive Assistant and Special Teams Coordinator in 2022 and 2023, with Frisco finishing second in league scoring each season. In addition to team success, Fighters quarterback TJ Edwards earned 2023 IFL MVP honors thanks to Coles' tutelage.

Before his coaching journey, Coles was named All-Public Performer as quarterback at Abraham Lincoln High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The stand-out athlete continued his amateur career at Kutztown University, contributing at quarterback, receiver and tight end for the Golden Bears.

Coles began his professional career with the Reading Express in 2008 and won a national championship with the squad in 2009. The Pennsylvanian continued his career in-state, grabbing the starting job with the Harrisburg Stampeders of the SIFL in December 2010 and continuing his professional career with several teams until 2016. Coles won yet another championship with the York Capitals in 2015.

Coles joins Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator Marvin Jones, giving the Oilers a double-threat of championship-earning coaches with storied playing careers heading into the 2025 season.

The Tulsa Oilers Football team gears up for season three after a franchise-best season in 2024.

Indoor Football League Stories from October 16, 2024

