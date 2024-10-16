Panthers Sign Former San Jose State Offensive Lineman Jaime Navarro

October 16, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







The Panthers have added a formidable presence to the offensive line with the signing of former San Jose State offensive lineman Jaime Navarro.

"Jaime is a well-disciplined offensive lineman with outstanding power, size, and technique," said Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. "He has big-game experience and the traits and talent to thrive in professional football."

Navarro considers himself a student of the game, complementing his athleticism that allowed him to succeed as a college player. At San Jose State, Navarro set a program record by playing in 59 games, starting his last 44 games. During his time wearing blue and gold, Navarro played in three bowl games and captured a Mountain West Conference title in 2020. Although he was primarily used at tackle, Navarro is ready to fill any role to help the team win.

"I'm more suited to be a guard, but I've always wanted to play center. I love the idea of being at the head of the train and navigating a group of men toward a goal," said Navarro. "I'm sold on the professionalism of the Panthers, the resources, and the coaching. It's a great franchise that plays for championships, and that's what I want to be a part of."

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from October 16, 2024

Panthers Sign Former San Jose State Offensive Lineman Jaime Navarro - Bay Area Panthers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.