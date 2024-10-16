Frisco Fighters to Sit out 2025 Season

October 16, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Frisco Fighters News Release







The Frisco Fighters announced today that the organization will not participate in the 2025 Indoor Football League season. The organization will enter dormant status for the upcoming season.

Fans and partners of the Fighters that have committed funds toward the 2025 season are entitled to full refunds for amounts paid to date by contacting their Fighters representative or by emailing starsfeedback@dallasstars.com.

The Frisco Fighters organization extends its sincerest gratitude to all the team's loyal supporters since its inception in 2020.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from October 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.