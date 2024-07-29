Fighters Falter Late in Playoff Loss to Pirates

July 29, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Frisco Fighters News Release







FRISCO - In a matter of less than a quarter, things went south for Frisco.

Despite holding a two-possession lead in the fourth frame of Saturday night's Eastern Conference playoff opener, the Fighters were permanently grounded with a 53-50 defeat to the visiting Massachusetts Pirates.

After Martez Carter's 33-yard rumble with 12:33 remaining in the final quarter, Frisco (13-4) owned a 14-point advantage. Four snaps later, Massachusetts' Alejandro Bennifield found Thomas Owens for a 16-yard strike, then the Fighters did themselves no favors by turning it over on downs.

Not long after, on a 3rd-and-4 from Frisco's five-yard line, Bennifield hit Owens again for the go-ahead score with 2:37 remaining.

On his side's final possession, TJ Edwards gained a first down on a 3rd-and-1 out of the one-minute warning, but was swallowed up on the following play. He missed Cole Blackman twice in a row after that, then his deep try split a diving Phazione McClurge's arms in the endzone on 4th-and-9.

Frisco scored on each of their possessions but the last two. Edwards had three touchdown passes - all to McClurge - and another rushing in the loss.

The Pirates (9-8) advance to an Eastern Conference final matchup at Green Bay.

