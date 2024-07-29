Rattlers Triumph in a Nail-Biter: Advance to Western Conference Finals

July 29, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Glendale, AZ - On the first playoff game of the IFL 2024 season, the Arizona Rattlers traveled to Las Vegas, aiming to extend their postseason journey and secure a win on Vegas territory.

In a heart-pounding finish, the Rattlers clinched the victory with just 2 seconds left on the clock, edging out the Vegas Knight Hawks 39-38. This win marks Head Coach Kevin Guy's 262nd career victory, solidifying his status as the Winningest Head Coach in Arena and Indoor Football History - truly the GOAT, Guy. Of. All. Time.

Back-and-Forth Battle

Corey Reed Jr. opened the scoring for the Rattlers, setting the tone for the game with a touchdown. However, the Knight Hawks quickly responded later in the quarter, leveling the playing field.

The second quarter saw the Knight Hawks taking the lead as Ja'Rom Johnson found the endzone. The Rattlers' special teams shone brightly when Glen Gibbons returned a kickoff for a spectacular 45-yard touchdown. Despite several back-and-forth exchanges, the Rattlers trailed 28-20 at halftime, with Vegas holding an 8-point lead.

Momentum Shifts and the Final Push

Jarmaine Doubs ignited the Rattlers' momentum by winning a crucial one-on-one battle against Marquise Lawson. Despite an interception by Sneed that couldn't be converted into a touchdown, the Rattlers kept pushing. A controversial catch ruled incomplete for Vegas gave Arizona a chance to close the gap, but Vegas managed to extend their lead to 34-28 by the end of the quarter.

Needing a strong start to the final quarter, Shannon Brooks dove into the endzone for a crucial touchdown, and Evitts' extra point brought the Rattlers closer at 35-27. A pivotal pick-six by Merriweather turned the tide, and Sneed's subsequent efforts, including a key first down and goal rush, kept the Rattlers' hopes alive.

As the game climaxed, Vegas completed a field goal with 48 seconds left, extending their lead. Facing a 10-yard setback from a QB sack, the Rattlers needed a miracle, execute if you will. Sneed delivered, connecting with Corey Reed for a first down on the 20-yard line, and then with Miles for another first and goal. On third and goal from the 1-yard line, Sneed ran the ball in with just 2 seconds remaining, securing the dramatic win for Arizona.

Looking Ahead

With this stunning victory, the Rattlers move on to the second round of the playoffs. Stay tuned for what will happen tomorrow in the final games of the first round to determine possible hosting possibilities for the Arizona Rattlers.

