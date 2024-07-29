Strike Force Beat Bay Area, Move On To Conference Final

The Strike Force won when it mattered. Last week's loss against Bay Area will be forgotten. The first playoff win in Strike Force franchise history will live on in city lore.

San Diego beat Bay Area 49-40 on Sunday and earned a spot in the Western Conference Final.

Down by four after a back-and-forth first half, the Strike Force outscored the Panthers 25-12 in the second half en-route to a two score victory.

San Diego was perfect on all four drives in the second half, including back-to-back touchdown catches from WR Arthur Jackson III in the third quarter to give the Strike Force a lead they would not relinquish.

The Panthers offense sputtered in the second half. A missed field goal in the third quarter and interception into the arms of CB Elijah Belle in the fourth provided more than enough cushion for a San Diego offense that was scoring at will down the stretch.

'LITTLE' THINGS MAKE A BIG DIFFERENCE

If you look at the stats of this game they are fairly even. The Strike Force threw the ball well and the Panthers ran the ball well. It was the little things that made all the difference.

San Diego started many drives with great field position due to kicking errors by Bay Area. San Diego started both scoring drives in the fourth quarter at midfield after kickoffs out of bounds.

The first Strike Force drive of the game started at the Bay Area 20-yard for the same reason.

Penalties were high for both teams but the Panthers had 58 more penalty yards than the Strike Force.

TURNOVERS TURN THE TABLES

San Diego won the turnover battle 2-0, forcing two interceptions of QB Daquan Neal and throwing none of their own.

CB Kishawn Walker had the first of the evening on a Panthers third-and goal in the second quarter.

CB Elijah Belle had the other late in the fourth quarter to end a Bay Area scoring chance and salt the game away.

NOTABLES

QB Nate Davis was back and he delivered a Picasso performance. 15-for-32, 216 yards and six touchdowns. Yes, six touchdowns and zero interceptions.

WR Arthur Jackson III had 54 receiving yards on five receptions. Four of the five receptions were touchdowns.

WR Jordan Kress had 3 receptions for 79 yards and one touchdown

WRs Isiah Cox and Xavier Amey both had 41 receiving yards a piece. Amey had a touchdown.

Next on the calendar, the Strike Force will travel to Glendale, Arizona to take on the Arizona Rattlers (who won a thriller on Saturday vs Vegas) in the Western Conference Finals on August 5th.

