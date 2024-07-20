Preview: Fighters vs. Barnstormers

July 20, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Frisco Fighters News Release







Frisco, TX - The Fighters face off in Week 19 against the Iowa Barnstormers at home. The Fighters are led by head coach Andre Coles who looks to make a championship run in his first season as a head coach.

HOW TO WATCH

Youtube & Caffeine Tv

Time/Location: 7:05 p.m. CT/Comerica Center

PAST MEETUPS - FIGHTERS V BARNSTORMERS

This will be the fifth time the Fighters and Barnstormers face off with the last outing ending in a Fighters win [51-35].

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Keep your eyes on Quarterback TJ Edwards this weekend most weeks. Edwards has continued to show week in and out why he was the Indoor Football Legaue MVP having 1,400 passing yards with 60 total touchdowns on the season.

Another player to watch is Running Back, Jimmy Smith. Smith has been a key player to the offense and will continue to play a key role in the upcoming game.

Lastly, another player to watch is Defensive Lineman Isiah Coe. Coe, who was drafted to the battlehawks in the United Football League this past week has been a key defensive addition and continues to show off his skills on the field.

