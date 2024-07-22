Fighters Push Win Streak to 5 with Win over Iowa

July 22, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Frisco Fighters News Release







FRISCO - With a 59-47 win over the Iowa Barnstormers Saturday night, the Fighters capped off their regular season on a five-game winning streak, providing some momentum heading into the postseason.

A two-yard TJ Edwards rushing score - his second of four on the night - pushed Frisco (13-3) ahead just four seconds before the halfway point and provided a permanent advantage for the home team. Edwards also connected for three air strikes, two of which to Phazione McClurge. The first, a 39-yarder with 4:45 to go in the initial half, extended a Fighters lead.

Brandon Alt and Garrett Paul connected for a 21-yard score 1:47 later and a Gabriel Rui deuce made it 26-25 in Iowa's favor. Following a seven-yard touchdown collaboration by Edwards and McClurge late in the third frame, the Barnstormers (5-11) pulled within six on three occasions.

Alt's nine-yard touchdown pass to Quain Williams with 1:12 to go made it a one-score contest before Edwards punched it in as time expired.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from July 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.