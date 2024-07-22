Fighters Push Win Streak to 5 with Win over Iowa
July 22, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Frisco Fighters News Release
FRISCO - With a 59-47 win over the Iowa Barnstormers Saturday night, the Fighters capped off their regular season on a five-game winning streak, providing some momentum heading into the postseason.
A two-yard TJ Edwards rushing score - his second of four on the night - pushed Frisco (13-3) ahead just four seconds before the halfway point and provided a permanent advantage for the home team. Edwards also connected for three air strikes, two of which to Phazione McClurge. The first, a 39-yarder with 4:45 to go in the initial half, extended a Fighters lead.
Brandon Alt and Garrett Paul connected for a 21-yard score 1:47 later and a Gabriel Rui deuce made it 26-25 in Iowa's favor. Following a seven-yard touchdown collaboration by Edwards and McClurge late in the third frame, the Barnstormers (5-11) pulled within six on three occasions.
Alt's nine-yard touchdown pass to Quain Williams with 1:12 to go made it a one-score contest before Edwards punched it in as time expired.
