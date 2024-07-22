IFL Announces 2024 IFL Hall of Fame Finalists

July 22, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







The IFL Hall of Fame is a celebration of individuals that were outstanding in their roles. The Hall of Fame focuses on abilities and accomplishments on the field of play as well as the example set outside of football. The Hall of Fame also recognizes an individual's use of the IFL as a platform to further their success both on and off the field.

For the upcoming 2024 IFL Hall of Fame class, we want you, our fans, to be part of the voting. Please consider each nominee and then vote below for the individual you believe is most deserving of becoming a member of the 2024 IFL Hall of Fame. Voting is conducted by IFL Hall of Fame members, IFL Coaches and the fan public vote.

Allen Chapman - DB (Arizona Rattlers)

As a defensive back for the Arizona Rattlers, Allen Chapman accumulated 75 tackles, 14 PBUs, and six interceptions. In his time with the Rattlers, Chapman was an IFL Champion, earning a title with the team in 2017. Chapman was also a two-time All-IFL honoree in both 2017 and 2019. Chapman is currently a physical education teacher at Corpus Christi Catholic School.

Mike Tatum - WR (Everett Raptors, Sioux Falls Storm, Bismarck Bucks, Nebraska Danger)

Mike Tatum was a wide receiver for the Everett Raptors, Sioux Falls Storm, Bismarck Bucks, and Nebraska Danger, making a presence in his seven-year playing career. Following his first season in the IFL, Tatum was named First Team All-IFL as a kick returner, earning 2012 IFL Special Teams Player of the Year. As a member of the Sioux Falls Storm, Tatum was a four-time United Bowl Champion from 2013-2016. After his playing career was over, Mike Tatum now ranks first in all-purpose yards (6,976), 10th all-time in receiving yards (3,559), 10th all-time in return yards (2,069), tied for 10th in receptions (278), and 11th all-time in scoring (586). Mike is currently the head coach and offensive coordinator of the Omaha Beef.

Houston Lillard - QB (Tri-Cities Fever)

Houston Lillard was a quarterback for the Tri-Cities Fever for a five-year career, leading them to two consecutive Conference Championships in 2011 and 2012, earning All-IFL honors those two seasons. Following his five seasons, Lillard ranks third in IFL history in passing touchdowns (208) and fourth in passing yards (9,102) and pass attempts (1,360). Now, Lillard owns the Lillard Foundation with his brother Damian Lillard, point guard for the Milwaukee Bucks. The Lillard Foundation is an initiative focused on nurturing both athletic and personal growth among Oregon's youth.

Kyle Kaiser - WR (Colorado Ice/Crush)

Kyle Kaiser was a highly decorated wide receiver who played for both the Colorado Ice/Crush. In his IFL career, Kaiser was a four-time All-IFL selection. Following his final season in 2017, Kaiser was the first IFL wide receiver to be named to three consecutive First Team All-IFL lists, earning the honors from 2013-2015. In 2017, Kaiser earned Second Team All-IFL honors, hanging up the cleats following that season. In his career, Kyle Kaiser had 295 receptions (9) for 2,939 yards (6) and 98 touchdowns (4), ranking him top 10 in each category all-time. Kyle currently owns Anytime Fitness in Windsor, CO.

Frankie Solomon Jr. - DB (Allen Wranglers, Texas Revolution)

Frankie Solomon Jr. was a defensive back for the Allen Wranglers and Texas Revolution, ranking among some of the best to play in the IFL. Among the league, Solomon ranks sixth all-time with 27 interceptions and ninth all-time with 364 tackles. Solomon also ranks third all-time with 2,901 return yards and fourth all-time with six return touchdowns. Within his IFL career, Frankie Solomon Jr. was a three-time All-IFL selection on defense from 2012-2014, earning a Second-Team nod on special teams in 2013. Solomon currently is a personal trainer and plays in the American Flag Football League.

Brady Roland - WR (Iowa Barnstormers)

Brady Roland was a wide receiver for the Iowa Barnstormers with a playing career from 2015-2018. In those four seasons, Roland caught 278 passes for 3,453 yards and 78 touchdowns. Following four consecutive seasons of exceptional play, Roland was named First Team All-IFL from 2016-2018 and Second Team All-IFL in 2015. With the Iowa Barnstormers in 2018, Brady Roland is a one-time IFL Champion, defeating the Sioux Falls Storm 42-38. In life after football, Brady Roland married his wife Kelanie and started a family of two, consisting of their two children Reed and Marie. Brady currently works at Central Iowa Insurance in his hometown of Carlisle, Iowa.

Michael Bazemore - DL (Billings Outlaws, Sioux Falls Storm)

Michael Bazemore was a defensive lineman for the Billings Outlaws and Sioux Falls Storm. Bazemore spent four seasons in the league, three with the Outlaws and his final season with the Storm. In those four seasons, Bazemore accumulated 163 tackles, 24 sacks, two interceptions, and five forced fumbles, ranking eighth all-time with his 24 sacks. Following his four seasons in the IFL, Bazemore retired as a three-time United Bowl Champion, winning from 2009-2011. Michael is currently the Director of Athletics at Montana State University Billings.

Clinton Solomon - WR (Wichita Wild, Sioux Falls Storm)

Clinton Solomon was a wide receiver for the Wichita Wild and Sioux Falls Storm from 2009-2013. In those four seasons, Clinton Solomon was a two-time United Bowl Champion from 2012-2013. The Fort Worth native finished his career ranking first all-time in receiving touchdowns (123), third in receptions (390), and third in receiving yards (4,961). Solomon also ranked second in all-time top scorers (748) and ninth in all-purpose yards (5,000). In his time as a receiver in the IFL, Solomon earned First Team All-IFL honors for three years (2009, 2010, 2014), earning Second Team All-IFL twice (2011, 2012). Clinton is currently the head coach of the Wichita Regulators.

Todd Tryon - Sioux Falls Storm

Todd Tryon played for the Sioux Falls Storm from 2000-2004, coaching from 2005-2008, and owning the Storm from 2010-2019. As a coach from 2005-2008, he led the Storm to four straight United Bowls victories. After his time as a coach, Tryon purchased the Sioux Falls Storm, owning and operating the team until becoming the league commissioner in 2019. Under Tryon's ownership, the Storm went to 10 straight United Bowls, winning seven of them including an unprecedented six in row. While owning the team, the Storm compiled a record of 148-21. Along with being the commissioner of the IFL, Todd Tryon is an entrepreneur outside of football.

Be sure to vote for who you think deserves to be in the IFL Hall of Fame class of 2024.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from July 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.