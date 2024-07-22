Knight Hawks Announce Playoff Ticket On-Sale Information

July 22, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







HENDERSON - The Vegas Knight Hawks announced today that tickets for the team's first-ever home playoff game will go on-sale to the public this afternoon at 1 p.m. PT at this link. The Knight Hawks will take on the Arizona Rattlers this Saturday, July 27 at 7 p.m. at Lee's Family Forum. Season ticket members automatically receive their same seats for both potential playoff games at a special member rate. They also have access to purchase additional tickets during a pre-sale window from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. PT today.

This is the first time that the Knight Hawks have secured a playoff berth in franchise history. Vegas clinched the Western Conference's second seed with a 49-25 victory over the Tucson Sugar Skulls in the regular-season finale. They finished the season with a franchise-best 11-5 record.

The Knight Hawks earned victories in both meetings with the Rattlers this season, including 55-50 win at Lee's Family Forum on June 22. That was Arizona's only loss over the final eight games of the season.

Saturday's game will be televised locally on Fox 5, as well as broadcast on 1230AM The Game and streamed on YouTube.

