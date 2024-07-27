Preview: Fighters vs. Massachusetts Pirates

July 27, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

FRISCO, TX - The Fighters face off in first round of playoffs against the Massachusetts Pirates at home.

The Fighters are led by head coach Andre Coles who looks to make a championship run in his first season as a head coach.

HOW TO WATCH

Stadium Network

Time/Location: 6:05 p.m. CT/Comerica Center

PAST MEETUPS - FIGHTERS V PIRATES

This will be the eighth time the Fighters and Pirates face off with the last outing ending in a Fighters win [52-48].

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Quarterback TJ Edwards is on fire heading into the playoffs. Last week against the Barnstormers, he delivered a standout performance with 147 passing yards, 54 rushing yards, and a remarkable seven total touchdowns. In his previous match up against the Pirates, Edwards racked up 114 passing yards, 68 rushing yards, and five touchdowns. Keep an eye on him this week as he looks to continue his impressive run.

Another player to watch this week is wide receiver Phazione McClurge. The IFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2023, is having a standout sophomore season with 12 touchdowns in just 9 games. McClurge has been on fire recently, scoring two touchdowns last week against the Barnstormers and five the week before against the Gladiators. Keep an eye on McClurge this week as he faces a mediocre pass defense, aiming to extend his impressive streak.

Keep an eye on Defensive Back Ethan Caselberry, a standout rookie addition who has emerged as a leader on our defense. In the last game, Caselberry made a significant impact with two interceptions, bringing his season total to seven. When he last faced the Pirates, he recorded five tackles and three pass breakups. Expect Caselberry to maintain his defensive dominance this week against an offense ranked 11th in the IFL for passing.

