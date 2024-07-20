Panthers Beat San Diego 30-20

July 20, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







SAN DIEGO--The Bay Area Panthers allowed only seven second-half points and recorded four defensive stops after halftime in a 30-20 win over the San Diego Strike Force in the regular season finale.

The same two teams will play in the first round of the IFL playoffs next Sunday, July 28 at the SAP Center at 4:05. Bay Area won three of four head-to-head matchups during the regular season.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from July 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.