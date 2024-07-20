Iowa Barnstormers Fall to the Frisco Fighters

July 20, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Barnstormers fought hard on both sides of the ball in their final contest of the 2024 season, but ultimately fell to the Frisco Fighters 59-47.

Starting on offense, it took less than two minutes of game time for the Barnstormers to strike first. Quarterback Brandon Alt took a deep shot backed up near his own goal line and found wide receiver Ezekiel Lang for the 32-yard touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Fighters' offense looked to pick up where it left off after putting up a franchise record 81 points last week, but the Iowa defense got the huge stop.

Fighters kicker Bryce Crawford took the field hitting a long field goal followed by a deuce on kickoff to bring the game within two points, 7-5.

With the ball back in Iowa's possession, Alt found wide receiver Keshaun Taylor in the end zone to extend the lead 14-5.

Frisco put a score on the board at start of the second quarter as running back Jimmy Smith found the corner of the end zone. After Iowa made a field goal on its next drive, quarterback T.J. Edwards ran for his first one to give Frisco a one-point lead.

Down 18-17, the light switch turned on for the Fighters as a pass intended for wide receiver Quian Williams was intercepted and just one play later, wide receiver Phazione McClurge extended the lead with a 39-yard score.

Both teams exchanged touchdowns before the half with Frisco leading 32-26.

The Fighters marched down the field on their opening drive of the second half, but the Barnstormers defense forced an incomplete pass on fourth down in the red zone. Alt then threw his second interception of the game to defensive back Ethan Caselberry to give Frisco the ball right back.

Edwards took advantage of getting a second chance with the ball. A couple of hard runs down the field set up a seven-yard touchdown pass to McClurge, his second of the game.

Iowa needed an offensive spark to start the fourth quarter and a sack did not help matters. Despite the setback, running back Paul Garrett made a crucial catch along the wall to convert on fourth down and Williams caught a touchdown in the front corner of the end zone to close the scoring gap to just six points.

The Fighters answered right back with a long touchdown pass caught by wide receiver Spencer Tears, nevertheless, the Barnstormers continued to fight. Alt threaded two defenders and connected with Williams again for a score in the back of the end zone.

An unsuccessful onside kick attempt by Iowa gave Frisco prime field position and Edwards ran in himself just one play later for his second touchdown on the ground. However, a quick score from Williams kept the back-and-forth battle alive with just under two minutes left in the game.

After another unsuccessful onside kick, the Fighters had time on their side. Edwards tried everything he could to stay out of the end zone to bleed clock and finally reached the goal line at the whistle to give Frisco the 59-47 win.

