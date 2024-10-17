Thunderbirds, Randy Staats Agree to Three-Year Contract

October 17, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds today announced that the team has signed forward Randy Staats to a three-year contract.

"Getting Randy signed is huge for the club. Randy was a huge part of the Six Nations Chiefs' championship success this summer and also proved he's among the top players in the world after a terrific World Championship for Haudenosaunee," Thunderbirds Assistant Coach Stew Monture said. "Randy will be instrumental in the success of the Thunderbirds and can add a great deal of leadership and experience this upcoming season. I'm really excited for what the season has in store for Randy and the rest of this offence this year."

Staats, 31, will be entering his third season as a member of the Thunderbirds. He was originally acquired via trade ahead of the 2022-23 season from Panther City.

The Six Nations of the Grand River product led the Thunderbirds in scoring during his first season with the organization, scoring 34 goals and 93 points across 17 games. Last year, he appeared in nine games, posting 47 points - 23 of which were goals.

In his 28 career games with the Thunderbirds, Staats has registered 57 goals and 83 assists for 140 points to go along with 92 loose balls and 11 power-play goals.

Staats has played in 102 career games in the NLL, where he has 213 goals and 333 assists for 546 points.

He is coming off a summer where he helped his hometown Six Nations Chiefs capture their second consecutive Mann Cup Championship. Staats also took home a bronze medal with the Haudenosaunee Nationals

