Thunderbirds Ink Thomas Hoggarth to Two-Year Deal

October 17, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds today announced that the team has signed forward Thomas Hoggarth to a two-year contract.

"Hoggy is one of the best pick-and-roll players in the league. His size, lacrosse IQ and ability to catch the ball in traffic make him a perfect complement to our offence," Thunderbirds Head Coach Mike Accursi said. "I'm excited to see him suiting up for the Thunderbirds this season."

Hoggarth was acquired by the organization via trade with Calgary on Sept 12.

"I'm extremely happy to be joining Halifax," Hoggarth said back in September. "I'm looking forward to getting the season going, and meeting the team. I can't wait to play in one of the loudest barns in the NLL."

The Lakefield, Ontario product is a seven-year NLL veteran, seeing previous stops in Vancouver, Buffalo, Rochester, and Calgary.

Last season with Calgary, Hoggarth appeared in 16 games, scoring 14 goals and 18 points. In 101 career NLL contests, the righty has 109 goals and 80 assists for 189 points to go along with 12 power-play goals and 334 loose balls.

This past summer, Hoggarth played in 20 games during the regular season with the MSL's Peterborough Lakers, finishing third in team scoring with 45 goals and 74 points over that span. He also helped the Haudenosaunee Nationals to a Bronze-Medal finish at the 2024 World Lacrosse Box Championships.

