Thunderbirds, Will Cecile Agree to One-Year Contract

October 17, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds today announced that the team has signed defender Will Cecile to a one-year contract.

Cecile, 24, was originally drafted by Georgia in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2021 NLL Draft.

The Windsor, Ontario product has spent time with the Swarm and Panther City during his career. He appeared in five games for Georgia during the 2023 season, registering three points, 19 loose balls, and two caused turnovers.

Cecile spent his junior career with his hometown Jr B Clippers as well as the OJLL's Burlington Blaze. In 19 Junior A games, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound defender had two goals and four points.

