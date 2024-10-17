Brodie Merrill Inducted into 2024 Hall of Fame

October 17, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

USA Lacrosse's National Lacrosse Hall of Fame has announced eight new inductees for the Class of 2024. This year's honorees are Carol Cantele, John Grant Jr., Kristen Kjellman Marshall, Brodie Merrill, Patti Klecha-Porter, Paul Rabil, Betsy Meng Ramsey, and Vin LoBello (posthumously).

The official induction will take place at a dinner ceremony on January 11, 2025, at the Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace Hotel. Tickets for the event will be available online starting October 21.

Founded in 1957, the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame honors individuals-players, coaches, officials, and contributors-who, through their achievements and the example of their lives, embody the significant impact lacrosse has had on our culture.

The Hall of Fame, which celebrates over 450 lacrosse legends, is located at USA Lacrosse Headquarters in Sparks, Maryland, alongside the National Lacrosse Museum.

Brodie Merrill is being inducted as a truly great player, widely regarded as one of the best defensemen in professional lacrosse history. A native of Canada, Merrill was a two-time All-American at Georgetown University and was named national defenseman of the year as a senior in 2005. He went on to become a perennial all-star in both the MLL and NLL, earning All-Pro honors nine times during his 17 seasons in the NLL. Merrill is the league's all-time leader in loose ball recoveries (2,778) and ranks third in caused turnovers (257).

In addition, Merrill played 16 seasons in the MLL and PLL, where he was named an all-star 10 times and earned defensive player of the year honors six times. On the international stage, Merrill represented Team Canada in three World Championships (2006, 2010, 2014), earning All-World honors in each tournament. He was also recognized as the World Games' outstanding defenseman in 2006 and 2010.

