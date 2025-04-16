Local Businesses Help Send Families to Seals Game

April 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals News Release







Local San Diego businesses V Group and Lucia Capital Group have both stepped up to buy a bulk of tickets for Friday night's Seals-FireWolves game at Pechanga Arena that they plan to donate to local military families.

The two companies combined to purchase 1,500 tickets, while additional private donors have purchased tickets in smaller amounts with the same goal of sending military families to Friday night's win-and-their-in regular-season finale against Albany.

The Seals come into Friday night's game with a record of 8-9 on the season but they're 5-3 in games played at Pechanga Arena, a building that's been dubbed "The Electric Factory" when the Seals play inside of it.

There's still time for local San Diegans or businesses that are interested in helping to send a military family to Friday night's game and they can do so at the DASH site that the team created.

And once those tickets have been purchased, the Seals are working with Vet Tix to get the tickets into the hands of miliary families.

It's all part of the Seals' year-round commitment to support active-duty and retired military members and their families. Last Fall, the Seals and seven other area pro sports teams came together to form the San Diego Pro Sports Military Alliance, a collaboration designed to provide complimentary and discounted tickets for area service members and their families, along with participating in joint activations at military bases all across San Diego County.

"We're honored to support our military community and their families through this ticket donation," said Ron Morabito, CEO of V Group. "Their service and sacrifice mean so much, and this is just a small way for us to give back and say thank you. We're grateful to the San Diego Seals for creating opportunities like this that bring people together."

"Our partnership with the San Diego Seals is about more than lacrosse, it's about community," said Ray Lucia Jr., CEO, Lucia Capital Group. "Donating tickets through Vet Tix for the season finale home game is a small way we can honor those who've served and share the energy and excitement of the Seals lacrosse games with the heroes who make our freedoms possible."

Adding to the excitement of the effort is the fact that it's a big game for the Seals on Friday night, who will qualify for the National Lacrosse League playoffs with a win. It's something that they've done in all four full seasons with Head Coach Patrick Merrill at the helm.

"We can't say thank you enough to the V Group and Lucia Capital, along with the others who helped create opportunities local military families to come down and support the boys on Friday night," said Merrill. "We're hoping to sell out Pechanga Arena on Friday night and make it really loud and tough on Albany so it will be great to have all our military families in attendance and we're looking forward to scoring lots of goals and putting on a fantastic show for them!"

