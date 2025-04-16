Warriors Clinch First-Ever Playoff Spot, Keeping Eyes on Last Regular Season Game

April 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







The Vancouver Warriors clinched their first playoff berth since the franchise moved to Rogers Arena, and they are looking to keep the momentum going.

A win in Week 21 against the Philadelphia Wings would earn Vancouver a coveted home game in the first round of the playoffs.

Making the postseason in the NLL is extremely difficult with intense competition and parity across the league. Earning a home playoff game is even tougher, especially since the NLL adopted unified standings in 2023-24 season, replacing the East and West division format.

Warriors' General Manager and Head Coach Curt Malawsky knows that challenge well. During his 10-year tenure as head coach of the Calgary Roughnecks, he made the playoffs nine times but hosted a first-round game just twice.

"You get together early November, and you set a goal to make the playoffs. As the doldrums of the season of February and early March comes along, it's tough, and you've just got to battle through that. The guys stayed the course and focused on the process every week," Malawsky said.

"For our guys to have an opportunity on Saturday night to be able to achieve something like that is really hard to come by, and it's something that our group is really focused to put our best foot forward to make that happen."

Malawsky is proud of how the team has stuck together, crediting their hard work and dedication to each other and the organization. They plan on approaching their final regular-season game against Philadelphia the same way they've approached every game this season: by preparing physically and mentally, controlling what they can, and taking the game in five-minute increments.

Playing with a selfless mindset is a key factor in the Warriors' success, and no moment embodied that more than defenceman Jackson Suboch's discipline in a heated matchup last weekend against the Toronto Rock. In a moment where retaliation would have been easy, Suboch put the team first - displaying restraint and helping secure a 12-10 win and a playoff spot.

"I couldn't be more proud of him," Malawsky said. "He's a fighter, he wanted to fight, but he turned the other cheek. What he did was so special and that's what it takes to win."

The Warriors' training staff, led by Karen Nichol, has also played a pivotal role in keeping players healthy and performing at a high level throughout the season, especially in the back half.

Vancouver has now stacked more wins over the last two seasons than in the three years prior combined. They're building a new culture and fan energy is growing right along with it.

Warriors' leading scorer Keegan Bal, who has spent his entire career with the Vancouver franchise, will make his first NLL postseason appearance this year. He hasn't thought much about clinching the playoffs yet as he's focused on Philadelphia this weekend, but seeing the shift in identity and fan engagement is rewarding.

"That feels amazing. I feel like we're finally giving the lacrosse fans of Greater Vancouver what they deserve. This is a hotbed for lacrosse, and it's been really hard not performing in front of a fan base that knows the game so well - Toronto and Vancouver - those are the two hotbeds of box lacrosse," said Bal.

"So, for us to finally be able to do that, it feels good, and you see it in the crowd. Everyone's really excited and people come up to you after the game and they want to talk about things that they're seeing and analyzing things, and it's really cool to see."

Down the stretch, the Warriors have treated every game like a playoff game. During their recent five-game win streak, they've defeated two-time defending NLL Cup champion Buffalo Bandits, Georgia Swarm, Toronto twice, and Albany Firewolves.

Bal says that mindset, along with a next-up approach and playing for each other, has been key. Along the way, Bal worked his way into second all-time in franchise points and has a career-high 107 points (41G, 66A) this season.

"We're just playing the right way. I think we've been building throughout the season, and I think offensively playing well, defensively and Delbs [Christian Del Bianco] is playing really well," Bal said.

Del Bianco, acquired mid-season, is 5-0 since joining the Warriors and knows how important it is to keep the hot streak alive.

"We've been playing bustling lacrosse for a couple weeks now, so I think we've just got to continue what we're doing. The biggest thing when you clinch a playoff spot, you kind of get a bit of buzz behind you as a team you don't want to let off the gas. We need to maintain that same sense of urgency that we've had, treating it like do-or-die is what's going to be the key because the last thing we need is having an off night and losing some of that momentum," Del Bianco said.

The 27-year-old has made four postseason appearances in his nine-year NLL career and backstopped the Roughnecks to a title in 2019. He understands the edge that comes with hosting playoff games - and how much it would mean to the fans and organization.

"It's pretty special being a guy from the Vancouver area, being from Coquitlam, Rogers Arena is where you went to watch games as a kid and concerts and all that stuff. So, there's something to be said about that and then just having so many good friends and family in the stands on top of all that, it's pretty exciting to think about," Del Bianco said.

Del Bianco echos Bal and Malawsky's focus on preparation and consistency.

Bal, who has other postseason experience in his lacrosse career, says staying true to their identity will be crucial in the playoffs.

"Playing in big games, whether they go your way or not, you start to realize that you can't change for the moment," Bal said.

Del Bianco adds that the Warriors' strong veteran core will be instrumental in the postseason. He's ready to lead and support his teammates however he can.

"Most guys have that killer instinct, and once you're in the playoffs, it's a different beast but I think that instincts just kick in," Del Bianco said. "Supporting some of the young guys is important to make sure that the moment isn't too big for them and let them know it's just another game. I think our veterans that we have on the back end, and on offence, will be ready to go and they know what it means."

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from April 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.