Counting Down to Home Opener: Corson Kealey

It's hard to believe that we sit at less than two months away from the start of the NLL regular season. As we count down the days leading up to the Black Bears home opener at the Canadian Tire Centre against the Toronto Rock on Friday, November 29 at 7:00 p.m., it's time to look back on the NLL careers of our Ottawa Black Bears.

Today officially marks 43 days until the home opener game, which means it is only fitting that we look back on the career of #43 Corson Kealey.

Kealey, a local Ottawa, Ontario native, was drafted 19th overall by the Rochester Knighthawks in the second round of the 2021 NLL Entry Draft. In 2023, Kealey signed with the New York Riptide, with whom he has played all four career NLL games. In that span, Kealey, 26, has recorded an even two goals and two assists for four points.

Prior to making his NLL debut, Kealey played NCAA lacrosse for the Robert Morris University Colonials between 2018-2022. In 63 career games with the Colonials, Kealey tallied 133 goals and 45 assists for 178 points.

Kealey's junior career saw him play with the Toronto Beaches of the Ontario Jr. A league between 2015-2019. In 74 games, Kealey totalled 198 points in the form of 95 goals and 103 assists.

