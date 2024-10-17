Thunderbirds Sign Curtis Romanchych to One-Year Deal

October 17, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds today announced that the team has signed defender Curtis Romanchych to a one-year contract.

Romanchych, 25, has spent time with Albany, Rochester, and Philadelphia during his NLL career. The Aurora, Ontario product was originally selected by Toronto in the fourth round (67th overall) of the 2020 NLL Draft.

Standing at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, Romanchych spent a majority of his junior career with the OJBLL's Newmarket Saints before jumping to the OJLL with the Orangeville Northmen, helping them to win the 2019 Minto Cup.

Romanchych finished his junior career with the Toronto Beaches in 2021. He currently plays for the MSL's Cobourg Kodiaks, where he posted two goals and 10 points in 18 games this summer.

