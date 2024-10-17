Vancouver Warriors Announce an Exceptional Slate of Theme Nights for the 2024.25 Season

October 17, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







Vancouver, B.C. - With the Vancouver Warriors lacrosse season just over one month away and only 57 days until the team's Home Opener on December 13, the Warriors are excited to announce the team's 2024.25 Theme Night schedule! Last season's incredible fan turnout and engagement set multiple attendance records, and this year is sure to deliver even more can't-miss action, with tickets starting at just $25!

"We are so excited for the return of lacrosse to Rogers Arena, especially following our strong finish last season and the foundation laid by Head Coach and General Manager Curt Malawsky," said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. "Our theme nights celebrate numerous important initiatives that greatly enhance the in-game experience. We look forward to connecting and entertaining the passionate lacrosse community, families and fans from across the Lower Mainland looking for a fantastic Friday or Saturday night downtown."

In addition to the exciting on the floor action, each Warriors home game will feature a theme, engaging fans from the moment they step into Rogers Arena! The 2024.25 season's theme nights are:

Opening Night - Friday, December 13 vs Rochester Knighthawks at 7:00pm

Be sure to show up and show out for the Home Opener! Fans are encouraged to wear black and gold and show their passion for the return of a new season!

Country Night - Friday, January 10 vs San Diego Seals at 7:00pm

Break out your cowboy boots and hat for the Warriors first Country Night of the season! Enjoy country music playing the entire night.

First Nations Celebration, presented by TD - Friday, January 24 vs Ottawa Black Bears at 7:00pm

Celebrate First Nations culture and honour the history and impact of the Creator's Game.

Rock n' Roll Night - Friday, February 7 vs Calgary Roughnecks at 6:00pm

Showcase your inner Slash and get ready to jam out as the Warriors host their first-ever Rock n' Roll Night!

Marvel Superhero Night - Friday, February 21 vs Saskatchewan Rush at 7:00pm

The Warriors will be on the lookout for the best Marvel costume when they host their second annual Marvel Superhero Night!

St. Paddy's Day - Friday, March 14 vs Toronto Rock at 7:00pm

Break out your best green outfit and showcase your best Irish jig during the Warriors annual St. Paddy's Day game!

College Night - Saturday, March 22 vs Georgia Swarm at 7:00pm

Show off your school pride come on down to Rogers Arena to prove which university or college is best, once and for all!

Country Night - Friday, April 4 vs Albany FireWolves at 7:00pm

As a fan-favourite theme night, the Warriors are hosting a second Country Night in 2024.25! Break out your best line dancing and be sure to mosey on down to Rogers Arena!

Fan Appreciation Night - Saturday, April 19 vs Philadelphia Wings at 5:00pm

The Warriors will celebrate their incredible fans and thank them for their support when the team hosts Fan Appreciation Night during their final home game of the regular season.

To get your single game tickets for these nights now, please visit us at tickets.vancouverwarriors.com/singlegame.

If you are ready for more than one game, 2024.25 Warriors Season Ticket Memberships are also available now at tickets.vancouverwarriors.com/membership.

If you have a group you want to bring, or you're ready for that special suite experience, more information can be found at tickets.vancouverwarriors.com/suites.

