Lock It In: Warriors Host Rochester in First-Ever Lacrosse Playoff Game at Rogers Arena

April 24, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







Vancouver, B.C. - The time has come, Warriors fans! The Vancouver Warriors first-ever home playoff game is set for Saturday, April 26 at 7:00pm against the Rochester Knighthawks! Riding a six-game winning streak, the Warriors are storming into the playoffs playing at the top of their game, and we want YOU to join us for this historic night!

This once-in-a-lifetime moment isn't one you're going to want to miss! The NLL Quarterfinal is a one game, winner-takes-all affair, with the winner advancing to the NLL Semifinals. Rally your family, friends, and your whole crew on Saturday and bring them down to Rogers Arena for the hottest ticket in town! Let's show the NLL why Rogers Arena is one of the toughest arenas in the entire league! Backed by star goaltender Christian Del Bianco, who is 6-0 since arriving in Vancouver, and Warriors icon Keegan Bal, who set a new franchise record with 112 points in the regular season, the team is ready to build upon the best season in Warriors history!

Join us for a night packed with fast-paced lacrosse action, playoff excitement in the air, and the chance to make even more history! Playoff tickets are selling fast! Be sure to get yours at vancouvewarriors.com/playoffs!

Party on the Plaza to kick off the night with all the action starting at 5:30 - you won't want to miss it! Keep an eye out for the following fan favourite experiences:

Feel the beat with a live DJ spinning nonstop vibes! Dance, vibe, and let the music set the tone for the night.

Snap a pic with our giant light up letters! Strike a pose and light up your socials with the perfect photo-op.

Transform into a true Warrior with epic face paint! Show off your team spirit with our face painters on the plaza!

Think you've got game? Prove it at our lacrosse shooter tutor! Challenge your skills and see if you've got what it takes.

Hit up the merch tent and rep the Warriors in style! From jerseys to gear, get decked out and showcase your passion.

The party continues inside! Highlights in the arena include:

Playoff Party Zone Crawl! Get in on the ultimate playoff party experience for just $59! Start things off at the SPORTSBAR LIVE AT 6:00pm and then crawl through the playoff party circuit! Each package includes:

An exclusive Warriors T-Shirt

3 Drink Vouchers to keep the vibes flowing

A ticket to one of our Party or Rally Zones!

Get your tickets HERE!

National Anthem Performance! Start the game off right with Emmalyn Estrada performing the national anthems!

Live Music All Night Long! Keep the energy high all night long with tunes from Destineak, bringing the party to Rogers Arena!

Powered up Playoff Popcorn! Get your Timbr-sized playoff popcorn to fuel your passion for only $17.99!

Get in the Warriors Spirit! If you missed it pre-game, get in the playoff spirit with face painting at Section 104 - fun for all ages!

The Warriors can't wait to share this incredible moment with the best fans in the NLL! Let's pack Rogers Arena and show the league what we're made of!

