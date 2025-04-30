Playoff Notebook: Owen Grant Is Built for the Postseason

Warriors' defenceman Owen Grant has consistently elevated his game through his second NLL season. In his first playoff game, he looked like he's been there before, a testament to his preparation, learning from the veterans around him, and the Warriors playing must-win games in the back half of the last two seasons.

Warriors' General Manager and Head Coach Curt Malawsky says Grant comes ready to play every night and has competitiveness that you can't teach. He's got the drive to be the best and continues to rise to the occasion.

"He's got the ability to change shifts and definitely change the outcome of games," Malawsky said. "I don't think he feels pressure; he just goes out and plays hard every shift and then gets ready for the next one. He's very mature, has a good head on his shoulders, great lacrosse IQ, and his competitiveness is off the charts - that's what I love about him."

Ahead of his first NLL playoff game, Grant thought he'd be more nervous, but he felt calm. With a number of players on the team with playoff success and Grant having experience playing in playoff-like games down the stretch over the last two seasons, he was ready.

"It wasn't overwhelming or anything like that, but it was a fun experience, that's for sure. With the raised stakes, you could just tell the intensity was there early," Grant said.

The 25-year-old said veteran defender Ryan Dilks' pre-game speech was the perfect kick-off for the playoffs.

"It was awesome. He's just a proven winner and when you've got a guy leading you in like that, I think anybody can feel confident following him into battle," Grant said.

He made a statement in his first playoff game, scoring a shorthanded goal and potting an assist, while picking up three loose balls and forcing one turnover and one blocked shot.

On his shorthanded goal, Grant received a 90-foot pass from Christian Del Bianco to send him on a two-on-one with forward Adam Charalambides. Grant saw Rochester's goal wide open on the right, and when defenceman Brad Gillies didn't commit to Bides or Grant, Grant took matters into his own hands.

He does things that don't get on the stat sheet too, like delivering three OG-sized cross checks in a sequence in the first quarter against Rochester, which helped set the tone in the Warriors' win.

The physicality is more punctuated in the playoffs and that's when he's at his best.

"There's definitely a little bit of an emphasis on being more physical out of the gates and then try to keep that going throughout the game," Grant said.

Rochester made a push in the second half, but OG said they did a good job as a group regaining control of the game as a team.

"It's really easy when we have such good vets that just know how to control the energy on the bench, and we do a good job of playing those five minutes at a time like you hear all the time. For me, that makes it so simple. You just have to focus on three, four shifts and then reset like a new game," Grant said.

For the semifinals, the Newmarket, Ontario native has friends and family travelling to Buffalo to support the Warriors' playoff run. Not only that, but they will be flying to the West Coast to watch game 2 at Rogers Arena.

"It's everything," Grant said of his friends and family. "Those are the people that have been supporting me since I first picked up a stick, so it's cool. I've had that support my whole career so far, and I know I'll have it for the rest of my career, but when the stakes get higher, it's cool to have that support in the building. So, I'm really excited for that."

As the stakes get higher and the Warriors prepare to take on the two-time defending champions, Malawsky says OG will continue to play a shutdown role on their team.

"There's not a ceiling for him, or limitation because he's a second-year guy, I think the sky's the limit and he just keeps getting better and better," Malawsky said.

"He's going to have some big assignments in this series coming up. We just give him assignments, and he seems to pass with flying colours. He's really big in transition, he's on the last minute defence, and he plays huge minutes for us."

As the Warriors continue their postseason push, Grant's evolving game and poise under pressure are invaluable.

The second-year defender's confidence is rooted in his experience and things he's learned from his teammates. OG is a dependable player in Vancouver's lineup and a key piece of their championship aspirations.

