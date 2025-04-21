Vancouver Warriors Announce 2024.25 Team Awards Ahead of Historic Playoff Run

Vancouver, BC - After a year full of historic milestones, the Vancouver Warriors are ready to make their playoff debut at Rogers Arena on Saturday, April 26 at 7:00pm. A record-setting regular season saw the Warriors secure a six-game win streak, post a league-leading 7-2 home record, and clinch both their first-ever postseason appearance and home playoff game. To celebrate their success, the Warriors have announced the winners of their five Team Awards.

The 2024.25 season was full of unforgettable moments, from the addition of star goaltender Christian Del Bianco, who remains undefeated (6-0) in a Warriors uniform, to Keegan Bal climbing the franchise's all-time scoring list, aided by back-to-back double-digit point games against Georgia and Buffalo. Owen Grant has also progressed into becoming one of the most dangerous transition players in the NLL, rounding out a season full of standout performances.

With Rogers Arena becoming one of the toughest places to play, the Warriors' success wouldn't be possible without the unwavering support of their fans. Let's pack the house for this historic playoff run! Tickets are available NOW, starting at just $35. Grab yours today at vancouverwarriors.com/playoffs and be part of Warriors history!

Vancouver Warriors 2024.25 Team Awards:

Most Valuable Player (MVP): Keegan Bal

For the third consecutive season, Keegan Bal has been voted the winner of the Warriors' MVP Award. The Coquitlam, BC native has put together another outstanding campaign, setting new career-highs in assists (68) and points (111). His 111 points also tie the franchise record for most points in a single season, previously achieved by three different players, most recently by Corey Small in 2017.

Bal also reached several career milestones, crossing the 100 games played threshold, and recording his 200th career goal, 300th career assist, and 500th career point this season. His play and leadership on and off the floor have been critical to helping the Warriors clinch their first playoff appearance in team history.

Defenceman of the Year: Ryan Dilks

Ryan Dilks has been voted as the team's Defenceman of the Year for the second time in as many years. Building off of his strong play last season when he was named the NLL's Defensive Player of the Year. The Hamilton, ON native has chipped in with five assists this season but is tied for third in the NLL in caused turnovers with 31, while also adding 104 loose ball recoveries, and 12 blocked shots. His play on the back end has helped Vancouver become one of the stingiest defensive teams in the NLL, allowing a league-low 9.6 goals per game.

Rookie of the Year: Alec Stathakis

Making his NLL debut this year after concluding his collegiate career at the University of Denver, Alec Stathakis has been voted as the team's Rookie of the Year. After being drafted 40th overall by the Warriors in the 2023 NLL Entry Draft, Stathakis has become an integral part of the Warriors this season.

A native of Northville, MI, Stathakis has contributed five points (1-4-5) in his debut season, along with 137 loose ball recoveries, three caused turnovers, two blocked shots, and 261 faceoff wins. His 261 faceoff wins are good for fifth in the NLL, while his 59.3% faceoff win percentage is also fifth in the league amongst those who have taken at least 300 draws this season.

Unsung Hero: Jackson Suboch

The winner of the team's Unsung Hero Award this season is defenceman Jackson Suboch. In his second season in Vancouver, the Toronto, ON native amassed career-highs in assists (3) and blocked shots (9), while also adding 41 loose ball recoveries and four caused turnovers. His strong play in the defensive zone has been a large contributor the Warriors allowing a league-low 172 goals against this season, and his physical play has made the interior of the Warriors defensive zone a difficult place to be for opposing teams.

Teammate of the Year: Brett Mydske

Warriors captain Brett Mydske has been voted by his teammates as the Warriors Teammate of the Year for the 2024.25 season. His leadership both on and off the floor has led the Warriors to have their best regular season in team history, and his help mentoring the team's younger players has helped them grow over the course of the season and become dependable players down the stretch with the Warriors battling for playoff positioning.

