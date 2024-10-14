National Arena League Reveals 2025 Schedule

OMAHA, NE - The National Arena League embarks into its ninth season with a record number of teams from across the United States to hit the turf for the 2025 National Arena League season. Returning to the National Arena League are the defending National Arena League Champion Omaha Beef, Carolina Cobras, Colorado Spartans, Columbus Lions, Idaho Horsemen, and Sioux City Bandits. Yielding a successful offseason the league experienced record growth as the Amarillo Dusters, Beaumont Renegades, Harrisburg Stampede, Shreveport Rouxgaroux and Wheeling Miners enter their first season of play in the National Arena League. Commissioner Todd Walkenhorst will enter his second season with 11 teams to launch the much anticipated 2025 (largest number of franchises in league history), including the two longest running indoor football teams in the country. Omaha will be entering their 26th season and Sioux City will be entering their 25th season. The NAL will feature three teams that were champions of their league in 2024, as the Wheeling Miners were 2024 AAL2 Champions, and the Columbus Lions were Champions of the AIF in 2024. All three teams posted undefeated records in 2024. Corpus Christi was not included in the 2025 schedule, as they did not meet league off-season requirements. See below for the entire 2025 regular season schedule, teams will announce preseason & non-league opponent games at a later date.

2025 National Arena League Schedule

Week 1

March 7-10

Omaha Beef @ Beaumont Renegades

Harrisburg Stampede @ Wheeling Miners

Carolina Cobras @ Columbus Lions

Amarillo Dusters @ Shreveport Rouxgaroux

Bye Week: Idaho Horsemen, Colorado Spartans, Sioux City Bandits.

Week 2

March 14-16

Harrisburg Stampede @ Carolina Cobras

Colorado Spartans @ Sioux City Bandits

Idaho Horsemen @ Omaha Beef

Bye Week: Beaumont Renegades, Amarillo Dusters, Shreveport Rouxgaroux, Columbus Lions, Wheeling Miners.

Week 3

March 21-23

Beaumont Renegades @ Amarillo Dusters

Wheeling Miners @ Shreveport Rouxgaroux

Harrisburg Stampede @ Columbus Lions

Bye Week: Carolina Cobras, Sioux City Bandits, Omaha Beef, Colorado Spartans, Idaho Horsemen.

Week 4

March 28-30

Idaho Horsemen @ Sioux City Bandits

Colorado Spartans @ Omaha Beef

Columbus Lions @ Carolina Cobras

Bye Week: Harrisburg Stampede, Amarillo Dusters, Beaumont Renegades, Shreveport Rouxgaroux, Wheeling Miners.

Week 5

April 4-6

Beaumont Renegades @ Carolina Cobras

Shreveport Rouxgaroux @ Idaho Horsemen

Wheeling Miners @ Harrisburg Stampede

Bye Week: Amarillo Dusters, Columbus Lions, Sioux City Bandits, Omaha Beef, Colorado Spartans.

Week 6

April 11-12

Omaha Beef @Idaho Horsemen

Amarillo Dusters @ Colorado Spartans

Columbus Lions @ Harrisburg Stampede

Sioux City @ Beaumont Renegades

Bye Week: Wheeling Miners, Shreveport Rouxgaroux, Carolina Cobras.

Week 7

April 18-20

Carolina Cobras @ Wheeling Miners

Beaumont Renegades @ Columbus Lions

Shrevport Rouxgaroux @ Amarillo Dusters

Sioux City Bandits @ Omaha Beef

Idaho Horsemen @ Colorado Spartans

Bye Week: Harrisburg Stampede.

Week 8

April 25-27

Amarillo Dusters @ Idaho Horsemen

Omaha Beef @ Colorado Spartans

Wheeling Miners @ Sioux City Bandits

Carolina Cobras @ Harrisburg Stampede

Columbus Lions @ Shreveport Rouxgaroux

Bye Week: Beaumont Renegades.

Week 9

May 2-4

Wheeling Miners @ Carolina Cobras

Shreveport Rouxgaroux @ Beaumont Renegades

Amarillo Dusters @ Omaha Beef

Columbus Lions @ Colorado Spartans

Sioux City Bandits @ Idaho Horsemen

Bye Week: Harrisburg Stampede

Week 10

May 9-11

Idaho Horsemen @ Amarillo Dusters

Colorado Spartans @ Harrisburg Stampede

Omaha Beef @ Sioux City Bandits

Beaumont Renegades @ Wheeling Miners

Shreveport Rouxgaroux @ Columbus Lions

Bye Week: Carolina Cobras

Week 11

May 16-18

Carolina Cobras @ Idaho Horsemen

Columbus Lions @ Beaumont Renegades

Colorado Spartans @ Amarillo Dusters

Harrisburg Stampede @ Shreveport Rouxgaroux

Sioux City Bandits @ Wheeling Miners

Bye Week: Omaha Beef

Week 12

May 23-25

Shreveport Rouxgaroux vs. Carolina Cobras

Amarillo Dusters @ Beaumont Renegades

Idaho Horsemen @ Wheeling Miners

Harrisburg Stampede @ Omaha Beef

Colorado Spartans @ Sioux City Bandits

Bye Week: Columbus Lions

Week 13

May 30- June 1

Sioux City Bandits @ Colorado Spartans

Omaha Beef @ Amarillo Dusters

Carolina Cobras @ Harrisburg Stampede

Wheeling Miners @ Columbus Lions

Beaumont Renegades @ Shreveport Rouxgaroux

Bye Week: Idaho Horsemen

*All game dates & times will appear on nationalarenaleague.com. The dates & times and venue locations are subject to change.

