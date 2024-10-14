National Arena League Reveals 2025 Schedule
October 14, 2024 - National Arena League (NAL) News Release
OMAHA, NE - The National Arena League embarks into its ninth season with a record number of teams from across the United States to hit the turf for the 2025 National Arena League season. Returning to the National Arena League are the defending National Arena League Champion Omaha Beef, Carolina Cobras, Colorado Spartans, Columbus Lions, Idaho Horsemen, and Sioux City Bandits. Yielding a successful offseason the league experienced record growth as the Amarillo Dusters, Beaumont Renegades, Harrisburg Stampede, Shreveport Rouxgaroux and Wheeling Miners enter their first season of play in the National Arena League. Commissioner Todd Walkenhorst will enter his second season with 11 teams to launch the much anticipated 2025 (largest number of franchises in league history), including the two longest running indoor football teams in the country. Omaha will be entering their 26th season and Sioux City will be entering their 25th season. The NAL will feature three teams that were champions of their league in 2024, as the Wheeling Miners were 2024 AAL2 Champions, and the Columbus Lions were Champions of the AIF in 2024. All three teams posted undefeated records in 2024. Corpus Christi was not included in the 2025 schedule, as they did not meet league off-season requirements. See below for the entire 2025 regular season schedule, teams will announce preseason & non-league opponent games at a later date.
2025 National Arena League Schedule
Week 1
March 7-10
Omaha Beef @ Beaumont Renegades
Harrisburg Stampede @ Wheeling Miners
Carolina Cobras @ Columbus Lions
Amarillo Dusters @ Shreveport Rouxgaroux
Bye Week: Idaho Horsemen, Colorado Spartans, Sioux City Bandits.
Week 2
March 14-16
Harrisburg Stampede @ Carolina Cobras
Colorado Spartans @ Sioux City Bandits
Idaho Horsemen @ Omaha Beef
Bye Week: Beaumont Renegades, Amarillo Dusters, Shreveport Rouxgaroux, Columbus Lions, Wheeling Miners.
Week 3
March 21-23
Beaumont Renegades @ Amarillo Dusters
Wheeling Miners @ Shreveport Rouxgaroux
Harrisburg Stampede @ Columbus Lions
Bye Week: Carolina Cobras, Sioux City Bandits, Omaha Beef, Colorado Spartans, Idaho Horsemen.
Week 4
March 28-30
Idaho Horsemen @ Sioux City Bandits
Colorado Spartans @ Omaha Beef
Columbus Lions @ Carolina Cobras
Bye Week: Harrisburg Stampede, Amarillo Dusters, Beaumont Renegades, Shreveport Rouxgaroux, Wheeling Miners.
Week 5
April 4-6
Beaumont Renegades @ Carolina Cobras
Shreveport Rouxgaroux @ Idaho Horsemen
Wheeling Miners @ Harrisburg Stampede
Bye Week: Amarillo Dusters, Columbus Lions, Sioux City Bandits, Omaha Beef, Colorado Spartans.
Week 6
April 11-12
Omaha Beef @Idaho Horsemen
Amarillo Dusters @ Colorado Spartans
Columbus Lions @ Harrisburg Stampede
Sioux City @ Beaumont Renegades
Bye Week: Wheeling Miners, Shreveport Rouxgaroux, Carolina Cobras.
Week 7
April 18-20
Carolina Cobras @ Wheeling Miners
Beaumont Renegades @ Columbus Lions
Shrevport Rouxgaroux @ Amarillo Dusters
Sioux City Bandits @ Omaha Beef
Idaho Horsemen @ Colorado Spartans
Bye Week: Harrisburg Stampede.
Week 8
April 25-27
Amarillo Dusters @ Idaho Horsemen
Omaha Beef @ Colorado Spartans
Wheeling Miners @ Sioux City Bandits
Carolina Cobras @ Harrisburg Stampede
Columbus Lions @ Shreveport Rouxgaroux
Bye Week: Beaumont Renegades.
Week 9
May 2-4
Wheeling Miners @ Carolina Cobras
Shreveport Rouxgaroux @ Beaumont Renegades
Amarillo Dusters @ Omaha Beef
Columbus Lions @ Colorado Spartans
Sioux City Bandits @ Idaho Horsemen
Bye Week: Harrisburg Stampede
Week 10
May 9-11
Idaho Horsemen @ Amarillo Dusters
Colorado Spartans @ Harrisburg Stampede
Omaha Beef @ Sioux City Bandits
Beaumont Renegades @ Wheeling Miners
Shreveport Rouxgaroux @ Columbus Lions
Bye Week: Carolina Cobras
Week 11
May 16-18
Carolina Cobras @ Idaho Horsemen
Columbus Lions @ Beaumont Renegades
Colorado Spartans @ Amarillo Dusters
Harrisburg Stampede @ Shreveport Rouxgaroux
Sioux City Bandits @ Wheeling Miners
Bye Week: Omaha Beef
Week 12
May 23-25
Shreveport Rouxgaroux vs. Carolina Cobras
Amarillo Dusters @ Beaumont Renegades
Idaho Horsemen @ Wheeling Miners
Harrisburg Stampede @ Omaha Beef
Colorado Spartans @ Sioux City Bandits
Bye Week: Columbus Lions
Week 13
May 30- June 1
Sioux City Bandits @ Colorado Spartans
Omaha Beef @ Amarillo Dusters
Carolina Cobras @ Harrisburg Stampede
Wheeling Miners @ Columbus Lions
Beaumont Renegades @ Shreveport Rouxgaroux
Bye Week: Idaho Horsemen
*All game dates & times will appear on nationalarenaleague.com. The dates & times and venue locations are subject to change.
• Discuss this story on the National Arena League message board...
National Arena League Stories from October 14, 2024
- National Arena League Reveals 2025 Schedule - NAL
- 2025 National Arena League Reveals it's 2025 Schedule - NAL
- Tritons Removed from NAL Schedule - Corpus Christi Tritons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.